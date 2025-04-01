COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale

College of the Canyons women’s tennis concluded its regular season schedule with a 9-0 sweep of Glendale College on Friday, March 28 to claim victory for the third time across the last five matches.

Canyons (5-13, 5-9) swept the season series vs. Glendale (0-18, 0-14) having also defeated the Vaqueros by an 8-1 score on March 13. Earlier in the week, COC played to a 6-3 victory over L.A. Mission before falling to Ventura College 6-3 on Thursday.

The No. 1 duo of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro took an 8-1 victory, improving to a record of 6-8 on the season.

Frankie Spadoni and Izzy Leifheit were 8-3 winners at the No. 2 position with their doubles record moving to 2-4 on the season.

Em Porter and Bella Solomon won their third straight match from the No. 3 slot with an 8-0 result.

In singles play Segura played to victory in the No. 1 position (6-4, 7-5), while Renfro cruised (6-0, 6-1) in No. 2 singles action.

Spadoni was also an easy winner (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3 with Bella Solomon (6-0, 6-1) continuing her strong week from the No. 4 position. The singles wins were the second for both Spadoni and Solomon this week.

Izzy Leifheit (6-1, 6-0) at No. 5 and Leilani Figalan (6-0, 6-0) at No. 6 completed the sweep with their respective victories. Leifheit improved to 2-1 on the week while Figalan improved to 3-0 over the same span.

With the regular season now in the books Canyons will next play at the Western State Conference Singles & Doubles Championships beginning Tuesday, April 1, at Ventura College. The four-day event will run through Saturday.

Qualifiers will then be invited to compete at the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Singles & Doubles Championships being played April 23-27.

