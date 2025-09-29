COC Contracts, Procurement, Risk Management Department Earns National Award

For the fifth year in a row, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department has received the 2025 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

The recognition places COC among 216 organizations nationwide and one of only 15 higher education institutions in the U.S. and Canada to receive the award in 2025.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by the National Procurement Institute,” said April Marin, Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department executive director. “This award demonstrates our team’s strong commitment to excellent customer service, integrity in procurement practices, and continuous improvement.”

The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award recognizes excellence in procurement by organizations that obtain high scores on standardized criteria that measure innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity and leadership.

COC’s CPRM department manages all purchasing, ensuring compliance with state codes and Board policies while responsibly stewarding taxpayer dollars.

Last fiscal year, the seven-person team processed approximately $40 million in purchase orders.

The National Procurement Institute promotes the achievement of excellence in public and non-profit procurement through education, certification, professional development and networking of its membership.

For more information about the college’s CPRM department, please click here.

