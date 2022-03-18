COC Cougars Basketball Forward Andrew Henderson Named to All-State Team

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons freshman Andrew Henderson has been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Associations All-State Team, capping a season in which he also took home all-conference honors.

Henderson was one of 23 players, and 10 freshmen, from both the north and south regions to earn All-State honors. An additional seven players earned All-State Honorable Mention accolades.

The forward out of Chatsworth High School averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while shooting better than 56 percent from the field for the Cougars.

His scoring average ranked third in the entire Western State Conference, tops in the Western State, South and 17th in the state.

Henderson reached double-digit point totals in all but two games, scoring a season-high 31 points vs. Santa Monica on Feb. 2. His season-high rebounding total of 16 came two days prior vs. Antelope Valley. Defensively, Henderson came away with 34 steals and 42 blocks across 25 games.

Those numbers also helped Henderson earn All-Western State, South First Team honors.

Henderson is the first Cougar to earn All-State Team Honors since Jaylen Bland did so at the conclusion of the 2012-13 season. More recently, former Cougars Christopher Bradford (2019-20) and Michael Kalu (2016-17) were All-State Honorable Mention honorees.

Canyons (15-11, 7-7) finished the 2021-22 campaign tied for third in the Western State, South. Playing with an all-freshman squad, the Cougars won six of their final eight games to narrowly miss the postseason.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...