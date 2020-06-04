COC COVID-19 Testing
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 4, 2020

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.

The COC testing site is among a number of those closed or operating on modified hours across the county due to safety concerns amid protests and riots.

All residents with an appointment at an impacted testing site are expected to be notified via email to reschedule, while residents who did not provide an email are set to receive a phone call notification.

To make an appointment at another testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

