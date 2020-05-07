[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
| Thursday, May 7, 2020
Benjamin Seymour
Photo courtesy of Kevin Karzin.

 

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars’ 2019 team to join a four-year program.

Montana State University is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program located in Bozeman, Montana. The Bobcats compete in the Big Sky Conference.

Seymour, who previously starred at Valencia High School, started in all 12 games for the Cougars and made an immediate impact, racking up 12 sacks to go along with 44 total tackles (29 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

His sack total ranked second in the entire Southern California Football Association (SCFA) and was the leading mark in the National Division, Northern League. It also tied for the state’s No. 6 mark.

Seymour recorded three-sack games twice in 2019, with the first coming vs. Grossmont College on Sept. 14, 2019 — just his second game in a Cougars uniform — and the latter on November 16, in the regular season finale on the road at Bakersfield College. His quarterback takedowns accounted for a combined loss of 88 yards for COC opponents.

His 12 sacks was also the highest total for COC since former Cougars defensive end Dorian Gerald reached the same mark as a freshman during the 2016 season.

While his 44 total tackles ranked fifth on the team, Seymour also led COC and ranked 13th in the state with 19.5 tackles for loss. He played just one contest in which he didn’t have a tackle for loss.

At season’s end he was named an SCFA First-Team defense selection.

Canyons (9-3, 4-1) shared the 2019 National Division, Northern League championship with Ventura College (8-3, 4-1) and Long Beach City College (7-3, 4-1) before moving on and defeating Saddleback College in the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs. COC then lost to eventual state champions Riverside City College in the Southern California Championship game.

Seymour follows Jauqine Vukobradovich (North Carolina Central University), Armani Edden (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), Alonzell Henderson (University of Hawai’i at Mānoa), offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (University of Auburn), center Jordan Palmer (Middle Tennessee State University), kicker Tanner Brown (University of Nevada Las Vegas), defensive tackle Jack Schultz (Abilene Christian University), linebacker Tyler Richardson (Wagner College), safety Tre Vallar (Wagner College) and offensive tackle Kideam Diouf (Arkansas State University) as members of the 2019 Cougars’ squad that have committed to four-year programs.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors should be adequately prepared for the pandemic long-run with this checklist and access to services
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
Between two facilities located on the Pitchess Detention Center campus, there are close to 100 inmates who have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, and close to 2,000 under quarantine.
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Thursday declaring May 7, 2020, as a “Day of Prayer” in the State of California.
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
%d bloggers like this: