COC Distance Runner Milca Osorio Commits to CSU Stanislaus

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 4, 2023

By College of the Canyons

Story by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons All-State distance runner Milca Osorio is continuing her career at California State University at Stanislaus after a highly successful run with the Cougars.

The Warriors are an NCAA Division II program located in Turlock, California. Stanislaus competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Pacwest Conference.

Osorio, who prepped at Canyon High School, worked for State Championship appearances and a multitude of individual achievements in her two seasons as a Cougar, competing for both the Cross Country and Track & Field programs.

During her freshman year Osorio laid claim to the third-best time in women’s track & field program history with her 10,000m run at the 2022 State Championships completing the race in 38:58.91, and taking fifth-place. She followed that up by claiming a fifth-place finish at the 2023 State Championships with a time of 39:39.24, picking up All-State honors in the process.

Osorio was also the first Cougar to cross the finish line on the course at Woodward Park during the 2022 Cross Country State Championships with a time of 19:14.7, placing 22nd out of the field of 155 runners. Her time was nearly 45 seconds faster than her first run at the course during the 2021 Cross Country State Championships.

In all, Osorio competed at four CCCAA state championship events during her Cougar career and was a multi-time COC Student-Athlete of the Week honoree.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...