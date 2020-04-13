COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site

College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.

Over the course of four days, COC classified staff, faculty, administrators and Board of Trustees members raised more than $3,000 via a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of meals.

“When I reached out to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they were so excited to have us do something extra special for their staff on Easter Sunday,” said Cynthia Madia, the campaign’s organizer and an administrative assistant for Career Services and Cooperative Work Experience Education (CWEE) at the college. “By partnering with several small local businesses, we hope we can bring nourishment and comfort to our hometown heroes.”

The Old Town Junction prepared Easter meals for 50 HMNH emergency room workers and Bake in the Day provided 100 Easter-themed cookies for the entire hospital.

For safety purposes, Marston’s prepared 20 individually packaged meals for LACoFD first responders working at the COVID-19 testing site located at COC.

“The generosity from the community of families and individuals that have contributed to this project is truly amazing,” Madia said. “Classified staff at COC is giving back to our local healthcare workers, fire department and families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Madia says the overwhelming response in donations will allow for a second meal delivery in the near future.

To make a donationtoward that, please click here.