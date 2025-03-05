header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 5
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
| Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes—some are just really good with computers.

When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture.

Hull was perfectly suited for the job as he is considered one of the foremost authorities on cybersecurity throughout the California Community College (CCC) system.

For his work on advancing COC’s own cybersecurity posture, as well as helping lead training and education programs on cybersecurity for IT professionals at community colleges throughout the state, Hull was recognized with the 2025 Rising Star Award at the California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association (CISOA) Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 5.

“As an employee of College of the Canyons for over 26 years and a product of the California Community College system, it’s an honor to receive an award like this,” said Hull. “I’ve been lucky enough to have been provided with amazing opportunities to grow and learn at College of the Canyons, and it has always been my goal to give back as much as what was given to me.”

Hull is always available to help or collaborate with COC staff or at other colleges across the state, says Dr. James Temple, assistant superintendent and vice president of information technology at COC.

“As his supervisor for the past 26 years, I can confidently say that Hsiawen has a gift for technology and for helping others that he has demonstrated time and time again over his tenure at COC,” said Temple.

Hull has played an active role in helping guide the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and other colleges in the successful adoption of security technology.

Over the past two years, he has participated in or led several sessions at CISOA on cybersecurity, Higher Education Community Vendor Assessment Toolkit (HECVAT), and safe purchasing processes for technology.

In addition, he organized two successful South Region CISOA events and was invited by Microsoft last year to speak in Silicon Valley on the use of MS security tools.

An active CISOA member, Hull also served as a South Regional representative for the past two years.

“He is a valuable asset to College of the Canyons, our system, and CISOA and we are fortunate that he has chosen to make his career in the California Community College system,” added Temple.

The CISOA organization represents the IT professionals throughout the California Community College system and provides advocacy, training, and educational opportunities for its members.

The 2025 CISOA Technology Summit was held in Burlingame, Calif.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star

COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture. 
FULL STORY...

April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN

April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Night Market on Friday, April 18, in the USU from 7 to 11 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Crosses Disciplines to Train the Next Generation of Wildfire Predictors

CSUN Crosses Disciplines to Train the Next Generation of Wildfire Predictors
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
California State University, Northridge is working across disciplines to use machine learning to train a new generation of students in how to use existing data to prepare for potential disasters such as wildfires.
FULL STORY...

March 6: CSUN’s Jazz Bands to Perform with Music Legend Ernie Watts

March 6: CSUN’s Jazz Bands to Perform with Music Legend Ernie Watts
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
California State University, Northridge’s Jazz “A” and “B” Bands will be performing with saxophonist and jazz and R&B legend Ernie Watts Thursday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative

CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
California Institute of the Arts has announced the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 7: ‘The Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The MAIN
The Nostalgic Radio Show is making its annual return to The MAIN (24266 Main Street) with two rollicking fun evenings on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.
March 7: ‘The Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The MAIN
COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture. 
COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
Valladares Introduces Bill to Lower Taxes for California Small Businesses
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 816, the small business tax relief bill, which would exempt small businesses, with 25 or fewer employees and maximum gross receipts of $5 million, from paying the state’s $800 annual franchise tax.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Lower Taxes for California Small Businesses
County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire
Los Angeles County filed suit today against Southern California Edison and Edison International to recover costs and damages sustained by the County from the Eaton Fire.   
County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire
California Credit Union Offers Summer Internship Program
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for college students.
California Credit Union Offers Summer Internship Program
Assessor Clarifies Confusion for Property Owners Impacted by Recent Fires
 Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has issued an advisory to clarify a point of confusion for property owners impacted by the recent fires regarding construction allowances that permit the rebuilding of a larger structure.
Assessor Clarifies Confusion for Property Owners Impacted by Recent Fires
April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Night Market on Friday, April 18, in the USU from 7 to 11 p.m.
April 18: Spring 2025 Night Market to Celebrate Art and Community at CSUN
March 6: SCVi Invites Families to Explore Its Unique TK-12 Learning Community at Four Upcoming Events
Santa Clarita Valley International, a tuition-free TK-12 public charter school, invites families to visit its campus and experience its innovative, student-centered approach to learning.
March 6: SCVi Invites Families to Explore Its Unique TK-12 Learning Community at Four Upcoming Events
CSUN Crosses Disciplines to Train the Next Generation of Wildfire Predictors
California State University, Northridge is working across disciplines to use machine learning to train a new generation of students in how to use existing data to prepare for potential disasters such as wildfires.
CSUN Crosses Disciplines to Train the Next Generation of Wildfire Predictors
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
March 6: Saugus School District Citizens’ Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens' Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. in the Saugus Union School District Office
March 6: Saugus School District Citizens’ Oversight Committee Meets
NWS Predicts Light to Moderate Rain, Possible Mountain Snow
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring a series of storm systems forecasted to bring light to moderate rainfall to the region, including the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday.
NWS Predicts Light to Moderate Rain, Possible Mountain Snow
March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office in the Bramlett Room.
March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets
March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting
March 6: Parks Commission to Discuss Begonias Lane Playground Update
The regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will be held Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project.
March 6: Parks Commission to Discuss Begonias Lane Playground Update
Mustangs Need Four to get Past Tigers
Behind a powerful serve, The Master's University men's volleyball team did what they had to do to get past Olivet Nazarene (IL) 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 Saturday night, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Need Four to get Past Tigers
Schiavo Leads Presser Urging Protection of Healthcare Funding
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) led a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, at the state capitol in Sacramento urging the federal government to protect funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medi-Cal as part of Assembly Joint Resolution 3 (AJR 3).
Schiavo Leads Presser Urging Protection of Healthcare Funding
Lady Mustangs Repeat as GSAC Champions
For the second year in a row, The Master's University women's basketball team pulled off an upset to claim another GSAC Women's Basketball Tournament championship with a 72-66 win over the No. 1-seed Arizona Christian Firestorm Monday night, March 3 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Repeat as GSAC Champions
March 13: Youth Symphony Presents Palaver Strings Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Symphony will welcome the Grammy-nominated ensemble Palaver Strings for a one day workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
March 13: Youth Symphony Presents Palaver Strings Workshop
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Calls for Accountability from Brown Paper Tickets
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choir known for bringing the joy of music to the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding areas, has faced an unexpected financial setback due to ticketing platform Brown Paper Tickets' non-payment of more than $20,000.
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Calls for Accountability from Brown Paper Tickets
Michelle Miracle, Donna Rooney Present ‘Support Structures’ Exhibit
"Support Structures," a joint exhibition of the work of Michelle Miracle and Donna Rooney, will be held at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall March 28-30.
Michelle Miracle, Donna Rooney Present ‘Support Structures’ Exhibit
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
March 21: VIA Luncheon ‘California’s Growing Insurance Crisis’
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, March 21, on the topic of "California's Growing Insurance Crisis."
March 21: VIA Luncheon ‘California’s Growing Insurance Crisis’
March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear a presentation from members of the Behavior Council about efforts to address student behaviors.
March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council
SCVNews.com