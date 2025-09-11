header image

COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses
| Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025
COC campus

The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received $850,000 from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley that want to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.

The two-year reimbursement contract will allow the college to offset training costs charged to employers who meet the eligibility requirements set by Employment Training Panel.

This is the 18th contract of its kind awarded to College of the Canyons, which brings the total Employment Training Panel funding to more than $9 million secured for Santa Clarita Valley employers.

“This Employment Training Panel award allows us to continue supporting local businesses by making high-quality training more accessible and affordable,” said Jeff Gregor, assistant superintendent of Workforce and Economic Advancement at COC. “Investments like this strengthen our workforce, help employers stay competitive, and create long-term benefits for the Santa Clarita Valley community.”

Created in 1982 by the California Legislature, the Employment Training Panel program helps ensure that California businesses have the skilled workers they need to remain competitive.

Unique to California, the Employment Training Panel is geared toward job creation and job retention through training in an effort to keep companies competitive and operating within the state.

The Employment Training Panel fulfills its mission by reimbursing the cost of employer-driven training needed by employees to excel in the workforce.

The program prioritizes industries most vital to California’s economic growth and recovery, including manufacturing, construction, green/clean technology, biotechnology, information technology services and transportation logistics.

For more information about Employment Training Panel funding and the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons, please visit https://canyonsworkforce.org/eti/.
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success

Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
FULL STORY...

‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’

‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes

COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement & Courier Scam
Scammers are actively targeting individuals through phone calls, emails, or text messages pretending to be from a bank, law enforcement agency, or government office such as the FBI or IRS.
LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement & Courier Scam
Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has successfully passed through the California Legislature and is now headed to the Governor for signature.
Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses, Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires
The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses, Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is  excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Come raise a toast to the SCV Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer. 
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Review Arts Master Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report and other issues.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Review Arts Master Plan
Saugus District Schools Earn America’s Healthiest Schools Honors
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1,120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Saugus District Schools Earn America’s Healthiest Schools Honors
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its Sixth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park.
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Cougars Get State Preview with Run at Crush Invitational
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual Crush Invitational meet hosted by Clovis Community College on Saturday, Sept. 6, with the Cougars using the opportunity to gain a preview of the course that will host the 3C2A State Championships in November.
Cougars Get State Preview with Run at Crush Invitational
No. 20 Canyons Handed 17-13 Road Loss at No. 6 El Camino
No. 20 College of the Canyons football suffered a 17-13 road loss to No. 6 El Camino College on Sept. 6, with the Cougars nearly overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit despite committing five turnovers in the game.
No. 20 Canyons Handed 17-13 Road Loss at No. 6 El Camino
Canyons Gets 3-1 Road Win at Fullerton
College of the Canyons women's soccer captured its first road win of the season, taking a 3-1 result at host Fullerton College on Friday, Sept. 5.
Canyons Gets 3-1 Road Win at Fullerton
Last Tune-Ups for SCV Football
Most of the SCV’s football teams are struggling so far this year in their non-conference or non-league games. In fact, this past weekend we only had three winners out of 10 teams. But we have full confidence in better results to come.
Last Tune-Ups for SCV Football
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
