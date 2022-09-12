header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 12
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
| Monday, Sep 12, 2022
COC EMT Progran

On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.

Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, and other related fields.

“We are very proud of the college’s EMT program accomplishments and its consistent efforts to provide the highest quality of training available to students during the past 50 years,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We look forward to celebrating this momentous achievement with the program’s faculty, staff, and alumni.”

The semester-long course HLHSCI-151 offered at COC prepares students for certification and employment as EMTs. Upon successfully completing the course, students are eligible to take the National Registry of EMT examination.

The college’s EMT program is approved by Los Angeles County EMS Agency, State of California and the National Registry of EMTs.

“Reaching 50 years of program excellence is a tremendous milestone, one that we are very excited to celebrate with the Santa Clarita community,” said SB Tucker, EMT program director at the college. “We are very excited to see former students, faculty, and staff, as well as anyone else interested in joining the EMT program.”

The celebration will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCuE) Education Plaza.

The event will include a short ceremony, guest speakers, and a catered breakfast served by iCuE students.

In addition, attendees will be able to experience hands-on teaching demonstrations and learn about student career paths into hospital emergency rooms, ambulance training, local agency, and military careers.

Free parking will be available in Lot 15 for the duration of the event.

To RSVP, please email rsvp@canyons.edu by Wednesday, Sept. 21.

For more information about the COC EMT program, please visit the program’s page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years

COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022

COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
More than 400 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester.
FULL STORY...

Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist

Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
FULL STORY...

COC Football Continues Community Invites to Cougar Stadium Games

COC Football Continues Community Invites to Cougar Stadium Games
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science

CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science
Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022
California State University, Northridge, along with four other CSUs in the area, local community college and K-12 public school districts have formed the Los Angeles Region K-16 Collaborative, which has been awarded approximately $18 million by the state to improve enrollment and degree completion of underrepresented students in fields that lead to increased economic mobility, such as healthcare, engineering and computer science.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
Sept. 13: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
Sept. 13: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting
Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents
As one of the busiest freeways on the West Coast, Interstate 5 is a key component in goods movement and a major source of commuter traffic.
Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,228 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN
Artist Leire Baztarrica will exhibit her work at The MAIN Theater in Newhall now through Monday, Sept. 26.
Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN
COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
More than 400 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester.
COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to weigh in on the fate of SCVHistory.com, the community’s online archive of local history images and documents.
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
COC Football Continues Community Invites to Cougar Stadium Games
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
COC Football Continues Community Invites to Cougar Stadium Games
Sept. 27: L.A. County Board of Supervisors to Reopen Board Hearing Room
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced today that the Board Hearing Room at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 27: L.A. County Board of Supervisors to Reopen Board Hearing Room
No. 5 Canyons Rolls to 44-13 Road Win at Antelope Valley
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions.
No. 5 Canyons Rolls to 44-13 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Sept. 17: Chipotle Fundraiser for American Cancer Society for Childhood Cancer
The American Cancer Society invites you to “Do Good with Chipotle” at a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 17: Chipotle Fundraiser for American Cancer Society for Childhood Cancer
SCV Water Board Appoints Kenneth J. Petersen to Fill Vacant Seat
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth J. Petersen, P.E. to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Petersen, will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3 which will expire on Jan. 1, 2025.
SCV Water Board Appoints Kenneth J. Petersen to Fill Vacant Seat
Oct. 17: SCAA Hosts Annie Hoffman Oil Painting Demonstration
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will present award-winning artist Annie Hoffman at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: SCAA Hosts Annie Hoffman Oil Painting Demonstration
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
City Installs New Traffic System to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
The city of Santa Clarita continues to develop new applications to enhance pedestrian safety and improve traffic circulation.
City Installs New Traffic System to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: