COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years

On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.

Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, and other related fields.

“We are very proud of the college’s EMT program accomplishments and its consistent efforts to provide the highest quality of training available to students during the past 50 years,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “We look forward to celebrating this momentous achievement with the program’s faculty, staff, and alumni.”

The semester-long course HLHSCI-151 offered at COC prepares students for certification and employment as EMTs. Upon successfully completing the course, students are eligible to take the National Registry of EMT examination.

The college’s EMT program is approved by Los Angeles County EMS Agency, State of California and the National Registry of EMTs.

“Reaching 50 years of program excellence is a tremendous milestone, one that we are very excited to celebrate with the Santa Clarita community,” said SB Tucker, EMT program director at the college. “We are very excited to see former students, faculty, and staff, as well as anyone else interested in joining the EMT program.”

The celebration will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCuE) Education Plaza.

The event will include a short ceremony, guest speakers, and a catered breakfast served by iCuE students.

In addition, attendees will be able to experience hands-on teaching demonstrations and learn about student career paths into hospital emergency rooms, ambulance training, local agency, and military careers.

Free parking will be available in Lot 15 for the duration of the event.

To RSVP, please email rsvp@canyons.edu by Wednesday, Sept. 21.

For more information about the COC EMT program, please visit the program’s page.

