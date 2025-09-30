COC Faculty Member Honored with NEA Award

Wendy Brill-Wynkoop, chair of the College of the Canyons photography department, has been named a 2026 National Education Association Foundation Global Learning Fellowship Traveler’s Award recipient for California, joining a distinguished cohort of just 48 educators nationwide.

The NEA Foundation Traveler’s Award recognizes educators who exemplify excellence in teaching, advocacy for the profession, commitment to equity and opportunity, community engagement and leadership in professional development.

“As an educator with over three decades of service in the California Community College system, I am deeply honored to have been nominated for this award,” said Brill-Wynkoop. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of countless dedicated colleagues who work tirelessly to provide transformative educational opportunities for our diverse student populations.”

This national recognition follows another significant milestone achievement earlier this year. In June, Brill-Wynkoop was named the California Teachers Association Higher Educator of the Year, an award that celebrated her leadership in higher education, her dedication to student success, and her advocacy for accessible, high-quality learning opportunities.

College of the Canyons Acting Superintendent/President Dr. Jasmine Ruys praised her accomplishments, noting that her recognition reflects both personal excellence and the college’s broader commitment to student-centered education.

“Wendy Brill-Wynkoop is a true leader in her field,” said Ruys. “Her dedication to equity and innovation inspires both students and colleagues, and we are proud to see her receive the national recognition she deserves.”

The NEA Foundation will formally honor the 2026 Traveler’s Award recipients at the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on Feb. 13, 2026, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Following the ceremony, fellows will embark on an international field study experience designed to expand their global perspectives and bring new practices back to their classrooms.

Since 2001, the NEA Foundation has recognized hundreds of educators nationwide through the Awards for Teaching Excellence. Of this year’s 48 honorees, five will receive the coveted Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence, which include a $10,000 prize and a short documentary about their classroom practice. One educator will be selected for the NEA Member Benefits Award, the Foundation’s highest honor and will receive $25,000.

