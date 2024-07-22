COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options

To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.

COC will offer Focused Classes, which are eight-week classes designed to provide students with added flexibility, speed, and information retention.

As an alternative to enrolling in a traditional four-class semester for 16 weeks, a focused semester allows students to split a full course load into two separate eight-week blocks or a mix of full-term and short-term classes.

For part-time students, Focused Classes provide the opportunity to focus on one to two courses at a time while completing more classes each semester. They can also take advantage of eight-week courses offered during the summer term to maintain their academic momentum.

Since eight-week classes cover the same content covered in 16-week classes, courses will be paced more efficiently and require greater time commitment. However, since students are taking fewer classes at the same time in a focused semester, the workload should feel more manageable because there are fewer courses to concentrate on at one time.

To lessen the need to commute between the college’s two campuses, many Focused Classes will be strategically scheduled at the Canyon Country campus.

As in years past, students will also be able to choose to enroll in the following kinds of courses:

– OnlineLive: Classes are held via Zoom on the days and times listed in the class schedule.

– Online: These classes do not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

– Hybrid: Hybrid classes meet both in-person and online on the dates and times listed in the class schedule.

– InPerson: In-person classes are identified with a building and room number in the class schedule. Some classes may be hybrid courses.

In addition to traditional 16-week classes, COC will offer a wide variety of five-week and eight-week classes that offer start dates throughout the fall semester. The shorter formats allow students to focus on one class at a time, while still completing multiple classes during the fall semester.

To learn more about the flexible learning options available at COC, please click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...