1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
| Friday, Jan 2, 2026

The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.

Foundation officials said expanding student support is important for students who are “future first responders, engineers, artists and first-generation college graduates, with your help, they can continue to pursue the opportunities that change lives and strengthen our community. Donors are invited to join in this important effort. Whether through a one-time gift or a recurring contribution, your support directly fuels student success.”

“Supporting students on their educational journey is incredibly meaningful to me. It was John’s wish and our way of leaving the world a better place…as far as I’m concerned, that’s the price of admission,” said Karen Donato, creator of the John Turturro Memorial Scholarship Endowment.

The COC Foundation that 2025 was a recording-nreaking year for the nonprofit.

Among the highlights was the hostoric $1 million donation by the Cusumano family to establish the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Endowed Program Fund and the Cusumano Family and Friends Endowed Scholarship Fund. This donation is the largest single contribution ever received by the Foundation and aims to enhance culinary arts education and support students pursuing careers in the field.

In addition, the annual Silver Spur fundrasing event found generations coming together to honor a leader who’s shaped so much of the Santa Clarita Valley’s philanthropic spirit: Marlee Lauffer.

The event launched the Marlee Lauffer Nursing Scholarship Endowment, raising more than $100,000 to invest in future nursing professionals.

The annual Swing for Student Success Golf Tournament, raised funds in support of COC students.

Th Foundation acknowleded that the tournament title sponsors, SiteOne and Hunter Industries, helped lead the sold-out tournament to raise nearly $150,000.

Be the Difference a Student Needs

Your gift can make an immediate and meaningful difference in the lives of College of the Canyons students.

Support Scholarships: Help open doors for hardworking students who need financial assistance to stay on track.

Empower Student Success: Provide resources for veterans and students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to thrive academically and personally.

Provide Emergency Aid: Give directly to our Basic Needs Center, which offers urgent assistance for students facing food, housing, or financial insecurity.

In 2025, 242 students were awarded more than $265,000 in direct-to-student merit scholarships.

“These scholarships do more than ease financial strain, they restore focus, reduce anxiety and reaffirm the belief that someone is rooting for their success,” said Foundation officials.

For more information or to donate visit www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/donate.php.
