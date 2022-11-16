header image

1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark
COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the prestigious Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration will take place at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard on Mar. 11.

“Over the years, Randy and Mitzi have proven to be steadfast and enthusiastic supporters of College of the Canyons and our mission to make higher education accessible to all,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Their dedication and generous spirit distinguishes them as worthy recipients of the Silver Spur award.  We are grateful for their generous support and we are proud to recognize their passion and efforts in service to our students.”

As chief executive officer of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, Like-Moberg has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her business acumen has earned various accolades, including being named among Business Women of the Year and Business Women of the Decade by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

She currently serves as a board member for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.

Moberg brings more than 30 years of operations experience with Fortune 100 companies to his role as chief operating officer at LBW.

Selected as “Ultimate Male Medium Business Executive” by Elite Magazine, Moberg holds a certification in long-term care (CLTC) designation and a FINRA Series 7 registration. He earned his bachelor’s degree in financial management from California State University, Long Beach.

As a current member of the COC Foundation Board of Directors, Moberg has been foundation chair, a longtime supporter of the college’s Patrons of the Arts program, and has served on the foundation’s Executive Committee, Finance Committee, and Planned Giving Committee.

As a couple, Moberg and Like-Moberg have supported the Chancellor’s Circle program for more than 15 years and have co-chaired numerous Silver Spur committees.

Over the course of their 30-year marriage, they have also worked together toward the betterment of their community by ingraining their philanthropic ethos into LBW’s culture.

LBW has earned a longstanding reputation for community involvement in the Santa Clarita Valley since the company relocated to the area in 2004. The family-owned firm regularly contributes to numerous non-profit organizations and hosts a yearly seminar to provide non-profit staff and volunteer leaders with pro-bono advice.

For their significant contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley, the couple has been nominated for SCV Man and Woman of the Year multiple times and have been selected as being among the Top 51 Most Influential Persons in the SCV by The Signal.

The 2023 Silver Spur festivities begin at 6 p.m., with guests able to enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing. The evening will also feature a live auction and personal video tribute created for Moberg and Like-Moberg.

Previous Silver Spur recipients include: Bruce Fortine; U.S. Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon (Ret.); Jack and Doreen Shine; Jill Mellady; The Newhall Family; Remo and Ami Belli, Barry and Pati Gump, Richard and Marian Sandnes, Diana Cusumano, Myrna and Gary Condie, Harold and Jacquie Petersen, Wayne Crawford, Rita Garasi, Tom Veloz, Charlotte and Frank Kleeman, Gary Cusumano, Jay and Joyce Rodgers, Tom Lee, Lou Garasi, Michael Berger, Roberta Veloz, Dick Luechtefeld, Robert Ormsby, LaVerne Harris, John Hoskinson, Tom Dierckman, Scott and Ruth Newhall, Elisha “Aggie” Agajanian, and Cliffie Stone.

This year’s event will be chaired by COC Foundation Board Member Sharlene Duzick-Johnson.

For more information about the 2023 Silver Spur event, to purchase tickets, or to become an event sponsor, please contact the College of the Canyons Foundation at (661) 362-3434 or cocfoundation@canyons.edu.
