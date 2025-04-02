COC Foundation to Host Third Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on April 27

The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. (WPEK) gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus.

Event check in and breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. on tournament day, with a scheduled 9 a.m. start time.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will directly support the COC Foundation in its mission to assist students and the college community.

Tournament sponsorship opportunities begin at $25 for a single player or $75 for a team of three players.

Other sponsorship opportunities include:

-Bronze Sponsor Package ($250) — One team entry to tournament, advertisement listing in team package, listing on the COC Foundation’s website sponsor page.

-Silver Sponsor Package ($500) — All benefits listed above, plus on-site opportunities to showcase/sample products and services, listing on sponsor sign in gym at tournament site.

-Gold Sponsor Package ($1,000) — All benefits listed above, plus mentions in social media posts related to the tournament.

-Platinum Sponsor Package ($2,500) — Includes two team entries to tournament, plus all of the benefits listed above, in addition to participant T-shirts with a company logo and court sponsorship.

Sponsors that want to opt out of playing can still show their support by sponsoring a COC student team for $75.

This year’s tournament is being chaired by COC Foundation member Taylor Kellstrom.

To support the College of the Canyons Foundation, register for this year’s event and/or purchase a sponsorship package visit COCfoundation.com or call (661) 362-3434.

