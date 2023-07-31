Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood

COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership. The ceremony marked a milestone in the organization’s journey, highlighting the transformative impact of the team’s collaboration. Dr. Edel Alonso, president of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, welcomed attendees and thanked them for their unwavering support. New board members Matt Sreden and George Reyes took their oaths of office with enthusiasm. The event also honored Tamara Gurney for her two years of dedicated service and Gary Horton was announced as the board’s co-chair. Introducing Fred Arnold, Foundation Board Chair The College of the Canyons Foundation is thrilled to welcome its new Chair, Fred Arnold. With a heart full of gratitude for the opportunities this community has provided, Fred is eager to give back and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the place that means so much to him. Fred outlined three crucial initiatives for his first year as Chair that will make a significant impact on our community and institution: 1. Kick Off Funding for ATC (Advanced Technology Center) To address the pressing need for skilled workers to fill high-paying jobs, the Foundation is preparing to launch a fundraising effort for the Advanced Technology Center (ATC). The hands-on instruction provided at the ATC will empower job seekers with vital skills, making them more employable and strengthening our local workforce. 2. Support the Roger Van Hook Raising the Bar Student Success Fund and Scholarships Fred is committed to continue fundraising for the Roger Van Hook Raising the Bar Student Success Fund, bridging financial barriers for students pursuing their dreams. Additionally, the Foundation continuously raises funds for scholarships, providing vital support to students at College of the Canyons. 3. Strengthening Our Board with Successful Local Professionals Recognizing the significance of strong leadership, Fred aims to bolster the board’s efforts by recruiting accomplished local professionals who share a passion for making a difference in our community. This initiative will lead our great college towards a brighter future, serving the community more effectively. Why College of the Canyons? For Fred, the decision to give back to COC is rooted in a firm belief in the college’s mission of helping people achieve their dreams and goals. COC provides a great education and allows him to employ many well-educated individuals, inspiring him to step up and give back. While COC holds a special place in his heart, Fred is also actively involved with other organizations making a profound impact on our community’s well-being. He proudly supports the Child and Family Center and contributes to the Disaster Coalition, extending a helping hand during times of natural calamities. Join Fred in Giving Back For those who share a similar passion for giving back, Fred encourages you to get involved. Whether supporting initiatives at COC, contributing to other charitable organizations, or finding unique ways to make a positive impact, every effort counts. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community for everyone. If you’d like to get involved or have ideas for community initiatives, please reach out to Fred at fred.arnold@affloans.com. Let’s join hands and make a difference together! Welcome Gary Horton, Foundation Co-Chair The Foundation Board of Directors is excited to introduce our newly installed Co-Chair, Gary Horton, who has been a dedicated member of the Board and was officially installed in this prestigious role on June 22, 2023. Gary’s journey with the College began when he was invited to join the Chancellor’s Circle by Jill Mellady, and it was through this connection that he eventually joined the Board. Eager to invest in the community he calls home, Gary recognized that College of the Canyons plays a pivotal role in shaping the lives of local residents. The College’s commitment to serving everyone in town resonated deeply with him, making it a worthy cause to devote his time and efforts. Gary believes in the mission of the College, to empower and enrich the lives of all who desire higher education. The College creates an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone. With its focus on transfer potential and being an equalizer for all, the College provides an exceptional pathway for personal growth and advancement. The economic benefits it brings to the community further solidify its significance and impact. Gary, with his wife Carrie, are engaged in other community initiatives. The two have been heavily involved with the Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation, supporting capital campaigns for the emergency room expansion and new tower addition, and today Gary serves in the hospital’s Business Services Circle. Additionally, through their continuing support of Bridge to Home and Family Promise, the Hortons actively participate in making positive change for those in need. Gary also serves on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Regional Planning Commission (RPC), and county staff on issues relating to the l development and operation of the landfill. 