header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair
| Monday, Jul 31, 2023
COC Foundation

The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership. The ceremony marked a milestone in the organization’s journey, highlighting the transformative impact of the team’s collaboration. Dr. Edel Alonso, president of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, welcomed attendees and thanked them for their unwavering support. New board members Matt Sreden and George Reyes took their oaths of office with enthusiasm. The event also honored Tamara Gurney for her two years of dedicated service and Gary Horton was announced as the board’s co-chair.
Introducing Fred Arnold, Foundation Board Chair

 

The College of the Canyons Foundation is thrilled to welcome its new Chair, Fred Arnold. With a heart full of gratitude for the opportunities this community has provided, Fred is eager to give back and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the place that means so much to him.

 

Fred outlined three crucial initiatives for his first year as Chair that will make a significant impact on our community and institution:

1. Kick Off Funding for ATC (Advanced Technology Center)

To address the pressing need for skilled workers to fill high-paying jobs, the Foundation is preparing to launch a fundraising effort for the Advanced Technology Center (ATC).
The hands-on instruction provided at the ATC will empower job seekers with vital skills, making them more employable and strengthening our local workforce.
2. Support the Roger Van Hook Raising the Bar Student Success Fund and Scholarships

Fred is committed to continue fundraising for the Roger Van Hook Raising the Bar Student Success Fund, bridging financial barriers for students pursuing their dreams. Additionally, the Foundation continuously raises funds for scholarships, providing vital support to students at College of the Canyons.

3. Strengthening Our Board with Successful Local Professionals

Recognizing the significance of strong leadership, Fred aims to bolster the board’s efforts by recruiting accomplished local professionals who share a passion for making a difference in our community. This initiative will lead our great college towards a brighter future, serving the community more effectively.

Why College of the Canyons?

For Fred, the decision to give back to COC is rooted in a firm belief in the college’s mission of helping people achieve their dreams and goals. COC provides a great education and allows him to employ many well-educated individuals, inspiring him to step up and give back.

 

While COC holds a special place in his heart, Fred is also actively involved with other organizations making a profound impact on our community’s well-being. He proudly supports the Child and Family Center and contributes to the Disaster Coalition, extending a helping hand during times of natural calamities.

Join Fred in Giving Back

For those who share a similar passion for giving back, Fred encourages you to get involved. Whether supporting initiatives at COC, contributing to other charitable organizations, or finding unique ways to make a positive impact, every effort counts. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community for everyone.

If you’d like to get involved or have ideas for community initiatives, please reach out to Fred at fred.arnold@affloans.com.

Let’s join hands and make a difference together!
Welcome Gary Horton, Foundation Co-Chair

The Foundation Board of Directors is excited to introduce our newly installed Co-Chair, Gary Horton, who has been a dedicated member of the Board and was officially installed in this prestigious role on June 22, 2023.

Gary’s journey with the College began when he was invited to join the Chancellor’s Circle by Jill Mellady, and it was through this connection that he eventually joined the Board. Eager to invest in the community he calls home, Gary recognized that College of the Canyons plays a pivotal role in shaping the lives of local residents. The College’s commitment to serving everyone in town resonated deeply with him, making it a worthy cause to devote his time and efforts.
Gary believes in the mission of the College, to empower and enrich the lives of all who desire higher education. The College creates an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone. With its focus on transfer potential and being an equalizer for all, the College provides an exceptional pathway for personal growth and advancement. The economic benefits it brings to the community further solidify its significance and impact.

Gary, with his wife Carrie, are engaged in other community initiatives. The two have been heavily involved with the Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation, supporting capital campaigns for the emergency room expansion and new tower addition, and today Gary serves in the hospital’s Business Services Circle. Additionally, through their continuing support of Bridge to Home and Family Promise, the Hortons actively participate in making positive change for those in need. Gary also serves on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Regional Planning Commission (RPC), and county staff on issues relating to the l development and operation of the landfill.

Gary is a well-known voice in the community, having written a weekly column for The Signal for an impressive 18 years. Through this platform, he addresses local politics, events, and other community happenings, using his voice to connect with residents and advocate for positive change.

As Co-Chair, his primary goals are to expand the mission and contribution of the Foundation, increasing its relevance and impact on the College’s objectives. By working diligently to enhance the Foundation’s role, he aims to magnify its positive influence on the College’s mission and, in turn, the community at large.

We are incredibly fortunate to have Gary Horton as our Co-Chair, leading our efforts at the College of the Canyons Foundation. With his vision and commitment, we are confident in the Foundation’s ability to make an even greater difference in the lives of our students and community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70

Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70
Monday, Jul 31, 2023
Paul Reubens (California Institute of the Arts / Theater BFA 73), who created the beloved and iconic character of Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair

COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair
Monday, Jul 31, 2023
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story

CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards

CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named a student from California Institute of the Arts and a recent CalArts grad as semifinalists for the 2023 Student Academy Awards.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Dean Commends Value in Humanities Degree

CSUN Dean Commends Value in Humanities Degree
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
While politicians and even some colleges ponder the value of a liberal arts-based education, Jeffery Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has no doubt that the lessons taught in those classes lay the foundation for society and provide graduates with the tools for success.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
College of the Canyons sophomore Andrew Henderson signed with the Sonoma State University Seawolves men's basketball program to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruisetours season, featuring three captivating roundtrip itineraries and an exclusive new National Parks Cruisetour.
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70
Paul Reubens (California Institute of the Arts / Theater BFA 73), who created the beloved and iconic character of Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.
Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Advocating for Mental Health
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Advocating for Mental Health
Sept. 9: Met Gala Benefiting Metastatic Breast Cancer Research
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: Met Gala Benefiting Metastatic Breast Cancer Research
Aug. 8: Veteran Resume Workshop at Starbucks Stevenson Ranch
The community is invited to attend a Veteran Resume Workshop at the Starbuck, Marketplace location in Stevenson Ranch, Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 8: Veteran Resume Workshop at Starbucks Stevenson Ranch
Mission Valley Bancorp Releases 2Q 2023 Results
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
Mission Valley Bancorp Releases 2Q 2023 Results
COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair
SCV Boys & Girls Club Teens Recognized Nationally
Of the thousands of other teens representing Boys & Girls Clubs from across the nation, 12 Club teens from Santa Clarita stood out and received the prestigious, "There is No PLANet B" National Award.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Teens Recognized Nationally
Eight Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 31 - Sunday, Aug. 6.
Eight Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Saugus High Band Continues Search for New Director
In a display of determination and talent, the Saugus High School Marching Centurions once again proved that the power of unity and passion can overcome obstacles.
Saugus High Band Continues Search for New Director
Fruit Fly Detection Prompts Produce Quarantine in Stevenson Ranch
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
Fruit Fly Detection Prompts Produce Quarantine in Stevenson Ranch
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 31: Free Webinar for Those Impacted by Entertainment Industry Strikes
Alongside writers and actors, the shutdown of television and film productions have adversely impacted many crew members and small local businesses, ranging from florists to caterers to dry cleaners.
July 31: Free Webinar for Those Impacted by Entertainment Industry Strikes
Lief Labs Honored with NBJ Management Achievement Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal for Lief’s business leadership accomplishments in 2022.
Lief Labs Honored with NBJ Management Achievement Award
City Files Injunction Against Street Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
City Files Injunction Against Street Vendor
Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
The Santa Clarita Artists' Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.
Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
The James T. Ventress Clubhouse of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club reminds parents that school is starting soon. Children ages 7-17 are welcome to join the SCV Boys & Girls Club in Newhall.
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
Danger Advisory Issued for Pyramid Lake Algal Bloom
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
Danger Advisory Issued for Pyramid Lake Algal Bloom
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: