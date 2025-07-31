COC Foundation Welcomes Newly Installed Board of Directors

The College of the Canyons Foundation welcomed its newly installed board of directors at a reception held on the COC Valencia campus, marking an evening of renewed purpose.

The event gathered board members and supporters dedicated to expanding access to education in the Santa Clarita Valley..

During the reception, Shawna Mann, executive director of the foundation, recounted a successful fiscal year highlighted by a record-breaking Silver Spur ceremony and an inspirational scholarship reception, which impacted more than 240 students.

Interim COC Superintendent/President David Andrus also addressed attendees, emphasizing the institution’s forward momentum and underscoring the pivotal role the foundation plays in expanding student opportunities.

The evening culminated with the installation of the board’s new leadership.

Scott Schauer, owner of Santa Clarita Soccer Center, assumed the role of board vice chair. Schauer’s board experience includes roles on the COC Foundation, Santa Clarita Val ley Youth Project, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, where he currently serves as president.

Alongside Schauer, the board includes Chair Gary Horton, Mann, Chief Development Officer/Board SecretaryMonica Lee Copeland and Board Treasurer Jason Hinkle.

Board members Lisa Burke, Dawn Abasta, Dr. Thea Alvarado, Joyce Carson, Steve Corn, Mike DeLorenzo, Tom Dierckman, Shawn Fonder, Bruce Fortine, Tamara Gurney, William Harwood, Arnoldo Jaquez, Taylor Kellstrom, Jenny Ketchepaw, Brian Koegle, Mike Lebecki, Ed Masterson, Jesse McClure, Jill Mellady, Terrence “T” Meyer Jr., Leticia Meza-Guerrero, Randy Moberg, George Reyes, Doreen Shine, Dr. Joyce Shulman, Matt Sreden were joined by newly appointed members Paul Wickline and Jeremy Patrich.

Collectively, the officers offer decades of nonprofit leadership experience, having successfully raised hundreds of millions of dollars to advance charitable causes. Their combined expertise promises strategic guidance and stewardship, ensuring the foundation continues to champion accessible and affordable education for all.

For more information on how to support the COC Foundation visit www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation.

