COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 27, 2023

By College of the Canyons

The College of the Canyons women’s soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The four-day, all-girls camp will be led by an all-female staff of COC women’s soccer coaches and intercollegiate soccer players from the college’s 12-time Western State Conference champion women’s soccer program.

The camp’s high-caliber curriculum is designed to create a uniquely fun learning environment for players wanting to build and improve their soccer skills.

By combining skill-emphasized training sessions, player-centered drills, and small-sided games, the program focus is on player skill development with an emphasis on building confidence in young soccer players.

All participants will receive a COC Soccer Camp T-shirt and soccer ball.

Camp sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day (M/T/W/Th) at the state-of-the-art COC soccer facility located on the college’s Valencia campus. Participants will also have access to the Cougar Natatorium pool during a portion of each camp session.

Players should bring their shirt and ball to practice each day, while also providing their own cleats, shin guards, soccer socks, sunscreen, water and swimsuit.

Campers are encouraged to bring their own lunch but may also purchase a box lunch at an additional cost. A Jersey Mike’s box lunch option can be added for an additional $30 per camper per session (includes lunch for all four days of camp) during the registration process.

Registration is $225 per player with discounts available for teams registering at least seven players (contact the COC women’s soccer office for more info). Camp proceeds directly support the COC women’s soccer program.

For more information about the 2023 COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp please contact COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin at justin.lundin@canyons.edu or visit www.COCathletics.com.

