By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons all-conference goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon will continue her soccer career at California State University, Dominguez Hills after committing to the Toros program earlier this spring.

CSUDH is an NCAA Division II program located in Carson and competing in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAC).

Yuzon will be joining fellow Cougar teammate Lauryn Bailey in helping to rebuild the Dominguez Hills women’s soccer program under head coach Danielle Jones.

The standout goalkeeper finished the 2022 season with a record of 10-4-4, recording a total of 77 saves with only 18 goals against throughout her 18 games, leaving her with a 1.01 goals-against average.

Those stats combined with Yuzon’s presence in net earned her the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Goalkeeper of the Year designation, the first in COC program history.

Canyons women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin spoke to Yuzon’s confidence on the field which helped to keep the Cougars competitive in several key games.

“Her strong personality and leadership back there gave everyone on the defensive line an added comfort that there is a leader back there,” said Lundin about his goalkeeper.

That confidence, which Yuzon attributes to both the COC coaching staff and the support of her teammates, will no doubt be an asset for CSUDH during its upcoming rebuild.

“The support along with our team culture and environment played such a big part in how I could train,” said Yuzon. “I feel like we all helped build up each other’s confidence.”