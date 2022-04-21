COC Golf Captures Second Tourney Win in Two Weeks

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

SANTA MARIA — College of the Canyons won its second conference tourney in as many weeks, with the Cougars turning in a five-man score of 370 to edge runner-up Ventura College at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday.

The Western State Conference event hosted by Allan Hancock had originally been scheduled for March 28 but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Canyons (370) won the event and improved its overall record to 61-2 on the season. Second-place Ventura College (374) is 51-12 on the year.

Tourney host Allan Hancock (383) finished third in the field followed by Citrus (387), Glendale (388), Santa Barbara City College (389), Bakersfield (393) and Antelope Valley (433).

Hugo Amsallem (71) was the top finisher for Canyons. His round tied with Nick Burns of Ventura for runner-up status in the individual standings. Steen Zeman (69) of Ventura was the tourney medalist.

Xander Artois fired an even-par round of 72 to finish alone in the fourth-place spot. Jordan Allaire (73) tied for fifth place with his one-over-par performance.

Magnus Hansen tied for 14th overall with his day ending at 76. Leo Cheng was the last to score at 78. Dom De Luca also competed but had his score dropped.

Canyons will cap conference play at the WSC Finals on Monday, April 25 at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

Full results from Monday’s event are below.

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (370) 2. VENTURA (374) 3. Allan Hancock (383) 4. Citrus (387). 5. Glendale (388) 6. Santa Barbara (389) 7. Bakersfield (393) 8. Antelope Valley (433)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES FINAL

Hugo Amsallem (71, T-2nd); Xander Artois (72, 4th); Jordan Allaire (73, T-5th); Magnus Hansen (76, T-14th); Leo Cheng (78); Dom De Luca (80).

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-16)

1st — 69 — Steen Zeman (VC)

2nd — 71 — Hugo Amsallem (COC), Nick Burns (VC)

4th — 72 — Xander Artois (COC)

5th — 73 — Jordan Allaire (COC), Thomas DuFour (GCC)

7th — 74 — Kerry Valenzuela (CIT), Gabe Marmon (SBCC), Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC)

10th —75 — Cortez Herrera (CIT), Parker Jones (AHC), Troy Fulton (AHC), Evan Colburn (VC)

14th — 76 — Magnus Hansen (COC), Blake Keesey (BC), Ryan Gay (SBCC)

