COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore Ryan Crema has committed to the University of Redlands, becoming the fourth member of the Cougars’ 2020 men’s golf team to move on to a four-year program.

Redlands is an NCAA Division III program. The Bulldogs compete in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC).

Crema competed in two events for the Cougars this spring in what turned out to be a shortened season for the defending 2019 CCCAA state champions.

The sophomore cracked the starting lineup for COC’s season-opening Western State Conference (WSC) event at Valencia Country Club on Feb.3. Crema carded a score of 86 that day as Canyons won the first of seven straight events to open the 2020 campaign.

The Florida transplant, who prepped at Windermere Preparatory School, also saw action during the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Feb. 24. The Cougars also emerged victoprious from that event.

In fact, Canyons won every event it played in 2020 and looked primed to compete for another state title before having the remainder of its 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cougars posted an impressive 57-0 overall record and a 35-0 mark vs. WSC opponents. Those performances helped Canyons extend the program’s win streak to 10 events dating back to April 22, 2019.

Earlier this spring COC golfers Nobuhiko Wakaari (San Jose State University), Jules Lavigne (Sonoma State University) and Chayan Duha (Texas Wesleyan University) all committed to four-year schools.