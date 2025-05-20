header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
| Tuesday, May 20, 2025

ZoeHollenbeckAfter overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.

When Zoe Hollenbeck told her first-grade teacher she wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse, she didn’t know exactly what that meant. But something about it stuck.

“I just had this calling, said Hollenbeck. “I had a feeling I was supposed to be that.”

That feeling stayed with her, even when her life veered off course. At 15, Hollenbeck became addicted to heroin and dropped out of high school.

“I didn’t want to be anything,” said Hollenbeck. “I didn’t think I could be anything.”

After going to rehab and becoming a mother at the age of 19, Hollenbeck realized it was time to turn her life around. She enrolled at College of the Canyons in early 2020 when she was seven months pregnant with her second child.

“I just felt like it was now or never to just get the ball rolling,” said Hollenbeck, who earned her nursing degree from COC in December 2024.

Going back to school at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with two small children was no easy feat, said the single mom.

“Everything was online,” said Hollenbeck. “It was hard to learn and navigate that with a newborn. I had lot of support from my family. My parents were a huge help.”

Sadly, a few months after starting classes, her father died unexpectedly.

Hollenbeck says the support she received from the college’s nursing faculty, such as Theresa Winter, helped her stay the course.

“She was always so supportive,” said Hollenbeck of Winter. “I was open with her about my struggles, and I could always come to her if I was struggling in school. She would give me extra support, extra resources. She really helped motivate me and support me to get through.”

Winter recalls the quiet determination Hollenbeck brought to class.

“There are very few who handle that first semester of nursing school with the calm and strength Zoe did,” said Winter. “She was a standout.”

Hollenbeck’s class cohort recognized her leadership strength and nominated her to be the class representative, acting as a liaison between students and faculty for the entire two-year program. She also became known for her study guides—which were so thorough that Winter asked her to share them with students who were struggling.

“I knew Zoe was raising a child, was juggling nursing school, and was employed,” said Winter. “I was very impressed at how if any of her demands competed with one another, it never showed.”

Hollenbeck also found support through COC’s CalWORKs program, which provided her with financial assistance and even gifts for her kids during the holidays.

“I could get presents for my kids, and they would give me gift cards to help with gas and give me extra resources to be able to pay for books and things like that,” said Hollenbeck. “That was a huge help.”

Despite the nursing program’s demands, Hollenbeck rarely talked about her past. Winter says she was unaware of her story until she heard her speak at the college’s nurse pinning ceremony about her past addiction struggles.

“I was stunned,” said Winter. “I have never cried over a speech, and I was sobbing. There was never a moment I could have imagined where this student with an enormous sense of self, a student I respected with all of my heart, who exuded strength in all she did, had gone through so much. It made me love her more than I already did, for overcoming what would have been insurmountable odds for almost all others and to channel that hard-earned strength into the all-giving profession of nursing.”

Hollenbeck is celebrating seven years of sobriety, a new job at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and a bright future.

In August, the first-generation college graduate will start working toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from California State University, Northridge.

Her end goal is to pursue a master’s degree so that she can teach.

“I just feel like I am naturally good at teaching, and I have such a passion for nursing that it would just be great to be able to share that with others,” said Hollenbeck. “Nursing school especially, can just be so stressful and really scary. I had such incredible instructors, and so I would love to be able to give back and do that for another student who’s coming in.”

When it comes to advice she would give to other students, Hollenbeck stressed the importance of keeping your eyes on the prize.

“Keep your focus on the end goal and just know that if you keep going one step at a time, one day at a time, eventually you’ll get to your goal, as long as you keep going forward,” said Hollenbeck.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’

COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize

SCV Student Nominated for Washington College’s $74K Sophie Kerr Prize
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Washington College in Chestertown, Md., has named six students, including Lucy Verlaque from the Santa Clarita Valley, to its short list for the 2025 Sophie Kerr Prize, which is valued at more than $74,000.
FULL STORY...

May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

May 14: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, May 12, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize

CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
FULL STORY...

COC Registration for Summer Classes Available

COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
Thursday, May 8, 2025
From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
NAIA Recognizes TMU Scholar Athletes
Fifty nine spring student athletes from The Master's University have been listed as Scholar Athletes by the NAIA.
NAIA Recognizes TMU Scholar Athletes
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo camped outside this past weekend for 24 hours next to the 90-acre underground fire at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to shine a light on the ongoing public health impacts harming families across Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita.
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 21-22.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to help shape the next decade of arts in the community.
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24.
May 19-24: Four Productions Filming in SCV
California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery
The California Transportation Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 billion to help improve safety, increase mobility for all users and strengthen the state highway system.
California Invests Nearly $1.7 Billion for Transportation, Fire Recovery
Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.
Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Keith Gant.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.
May 26: Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Eternal Valley Memorial Park
SCVNews.com