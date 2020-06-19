COC Guard Zach Phipps Joining UC Merced Men’s Basketball Program

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men’s basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.

UC Merced is an NAIA program, with the Bobcats competing in the California Pacific Conference.

A two-year starter for the Cougars, Phipps finished the 2019-20 campaign with an average of 15.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds across 24 starts to earn All-WSC, South Division accolades.

He surpassed the 20-point mark on six occasions including a season-high 31 points in the Cougars’ win vs. Orange Coast College back on Dec. 27, 2019.

Phipps also shot 42.5 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three-point territory on the year.

Earlier this spring, Phipps was named to the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.

The All-Academic Team is traditionally assembled the year following academic completion, with the 2018-19 team of honorees just announced on May 8, 2020. In what was his freshman season with the Cougars, Phipps recorded a 3.61 GPA as a freshman psychology major to become one of just 17 players from across the state to earn All-Academic Team honors.

On June 5, Phipps earned his associate of arts degree in psychology, graduating with cum laude honors as a member of the College of the Canyons 50th Anniversary class. He is also a grad of nearby Saugus High School.

Phipps joins fellow COC sophomore Jah-Kez Moore (Dean College) as members of the 2019-20 men’s basketball program joining four-year programs this year.

