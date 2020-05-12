[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
| Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Zach Phipps

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons men’s basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.

The All-Academic Team award is traditionally assembled the year following academic completion, with the 2018-19 team of honorees just announced on May 8. A full list of selections is included here.

Phipps, who recently completed his sophomore campaign with the Cougars’ men’s basketball program, recorded a 3.61 GPA as a freshman psychology major in 2018-19.

The Saugus High School graduate is one of 17 players from across the state to earn All-Academic Team honors. Phipps, who graduates from College of the Canyons later this semester, is also one of nine honorees representing the Western State Conference (WSC).

A two-year starter for the Cougars, Phipps finished his sophomore campaign with an average of 15.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds each night across 24 starts to earn All-WSC Honorable Mention accolades.

He surpassed the 20-point mark on six occasions including a season-high 31 points in the Cougars’ win vs. Orange Coast College back on Dec. 27, 2019. Phipps shot 42.5 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three-point territory, while ranking second on the team at 31.7 minutes each night out.

Canyons had an up-and-down season, finishing the year 9-17 overall after starting the year 7-5 while playing its first six scheduled home games at alternative venues due to ongoing renovations at the Cougar Cage.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

— Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

