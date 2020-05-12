COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons men’s basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.

The All-Academic Team award is traditionally assembled the year following academic completion, with the 2018-19 team of honorees just announced on May 8. A full list of selections is included here.

Phipps, who recently completed his sophomore campaign with the Cougars’ men’s basketball program, recorded a 3.61 GPA as a freshman psychology major in 2018-19.

The Saugus High School graduate is one of 17 players from across the state to earn All-Academic Team honors. Phipps, who graduates from College of the Canyons later this semester, is also one of nine honorees representing the Western State Conference (WSC).

A two-year starter for the Cougars, Phipps finished his sophomore campaign with an average of 15.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds each night across 24 starts to earn All-WSC Honorable Mention accolades.

He surpassed the 20-point mark on six occasions including a season-high 31 points in the Cougars’ win vs. Orange Coast College back on Dec. 27, 2019. Phipps shot 42.5 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three-point territory, while ranking second on the team at 31.7 minutes each night out.

Canyons had an up-and-down season, finishing the year 9-17 overall after starting the year 7-5 while playing its first six scheduled home games at alternative venues due to ongoing renovations at the Cougar Cage.

— Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information