COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 3, 2020

By College of the Canyons

More than 100 short-term classes are now open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester.

Many of the 8-week short-term classes have start dates throughout April and some 5-week short-term classes will begin in May.

Courses will be held in a remote format due to the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, several popular General Education offerings will be offered entirely online.

“We are grateful we are able to continue to provide quality instruction for students in a wide range of disciplines,” said Joe Gerda, assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “Our dedicated faculty is committed to supporting and engaging students while providing online and remote instruction.”

On March 23, the college transitioned in-person courses to a remote or online format to reduce the exposure of coronavirus.

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as administration of justice, anthropology, architecture, automotive technology, business, computer applications & web technologies, counseling, culinary arts, dance, early childhood education, English, history, hotel & restaurant management, math, political science, psychology, sociology, Spanish, and water systems technologies.

Many classes being offered will appeal to high school students, as they satisfy four-year university transfer requirements, including sections of psychology, sociology, administration of justice and more.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming summer session registration period.

For more information about short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

