June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
COC Hosts 47th Annual Cross Country Summer Series
| Thursday, Jun 16, 2022

coc crosscountryAfter a two-year hiatus, the 47th edition of the College of the Canyons Cross Country Summer Series returns to the Valencia campus in 2022 with six races slated for Thursday evenings from July 7 to Aug. 11.

Participants will gather each week to run a three-mile course that begins at Cougar Field and winds through the Valencia campus and surrounding hillsides, before concluding at Cougar Stadium. All races will begin at 7 p.m.

The main event will feature more than a dozen age divisions. In addition, a special kid’s race for younger participants will be held on the track inside Cougar Stadium at 6:45 p.m. each week.

Runners will be charged an entry fee of $10 per race for the first five events and $20 for the final race on Aug. 11, which includes a post-run dinner and awards ceremony. Runners also have the option of purchasing a series card for $50, which covers entrance fees for all six races and dinner at the final event.

Entry to the kid’s race is $2 for the first five events and $12 for the final race on Aug. 11, which includes a post-run dinner. A kid’s race series pass is $25 for all six races including dinner at the finale. All kid’s race runners will receive participation ribbons.

Online registration is currently underway here.

In-person registration will continue to be held at the finish line area inside Cougar Stadium on race day. All checks should be made out to SCCCD ASG with “Summer Cross Country Series” in the memo line. Cash will not be accepted.

Live chip timing will be used to track runners, with instant results provided by Podium One Timing.

Awards will be given to the top three men and women in each age division after the conclusion of the last event on Aug. 11.

Cougar Stadium

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

Valencia, CA 91355

For more information about the 47th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet please contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162.

