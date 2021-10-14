header image

1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
| Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center

The in-person event will allow job seekers the opportunity to meet on-on-one with employers to discuss open positions and hiring processes in the form of speed interviews.

“The Hiring Fest is an opportunity for job seekers and employers to convene with each other to have meaningful interactions,” said Justin Wallace, director of business partnerships and workforce engagement at the college. “Our goal is to help our students and community members get back to work while supporting our local business community. Traditionally, job fairs don’t always allow for dedicated time to interview with a potential employer, but our Hiring Fest provides 15-minute time slots for people to sign up and interview.”

Spanning a wide variety of industries, job positions will include everything from entry to management level.

Hiring Fests are a way to connect with business representatives from a variety of industries. they’re looking to fill positions now or in the near future.

To meet employers, attendees need to reserve a spot for a speed interview or visit with a company representative in the lobby. Employers will offer advanced reservations for a limited number of 15-minute interview slots.

Job seekers are highly encouraged to dress professionally, bring a current resume and be prepared to discuss their skills and experience during the speed interviews.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Current COC students will be eligible to enter a raffle to win a new laptop.

The college’s Career Center will also host resume writing labs and prep workshops to help job seekers prepare for the Hiring Fest.

These free events are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Resume Writing Lab: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. October 12-13, Valencia Campus (Room X6) and online.
Prep Workshops: 10 a.m. –6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Valencia Campus (Canyons Hall 102, Career Center)
