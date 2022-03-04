header image

1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
COC Hosts Youth Soccer Skills Academy
| Friday, Mar 4, 2022

College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Community Soccer Youth Development Program, running from April 13 to June 4, 2022.

Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade, the eight-week academy will be led by COC soccer coaches and staffed by intercollegiate soccer players from the Men’s and Women’s Soccer programs.

COC’s Youth Development Program offers a high-caliber curriculum that creates a uniquely fun learning environment for players wanting to build and improve their soccer skills. By combining skill-emphasized training sessions, player-centered drills and small-sided games, the program focus is on player skill development with an emphasis on building confidence in young soccer players.

Eight Wednesday night training sessions will be accompanied by two Saturday play dates, with each play date consisting of two games. All training sessions and play dates will be played at the COC Soccer Facility located on the college’s Valencia campus, featuring a state-of-the-art FieldTurf Revolution 360 playing surface and infill system complete with LED stadium lights.

Proceeds directly support the COC women’s soccer program.

The 2022 Community Soccer Youth Development Program will run during the following dates and times:

Training Sessions: Wednesdays April 13 to June 4. Hours: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Play Dates: Saturday May 7 and June 4
Cost: $125.00

COC Soccer Facility
College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355
Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade, the eight-week academy will be led by Justin Lundin, COC women’s soccer head coach.

Register here.

