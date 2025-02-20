COC Information Nights for Prospective Students Announced

College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at its Canyon Country campus and 6:30-7:30 p.m Thursday, April 3 on Zoom to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.

The March Information Night will be at Takeda Science Center, CCLB First Floor Lobby on College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Held in both English and Spanish, the 60-minute-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria and important resources.

Prospective students and families will have the opportunity to learn more about the college’s admissions timeline, financial aid process, as well as certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation.

In addition, college representatives will explain the benefits and requirements of the Canyons Promise program, which gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend College of the Canyons with tuition paid for their first two years. Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time.

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

The Zoom ID for the April meeting is 983 5914 8988.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Parking for the information sessions will be free in all student lots.

For more information about Information Nights at College of the Canyons, contact the Welcome Center at (661)362-3457 or at welcomecenter@canyons.edu.

