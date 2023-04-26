COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program

College of the Canyons has launched a brand-new workforce training program that will be available in Summer 2023.

The Certified Logistics Technician training program will provide key knowledge, skills and competencies to job seekers so they are able to hit the ground running upon their first day.

This 100-hour program will provide participants with 3 different certifications in Certified Logistics Associate, Certified Logistics Technician and OSHA 10. Training will take place in person at College of the Canyons and the program will finish in August.

Some of the skills they will learn include:

Certified Logistics Associate

-Demonstrate an understanding of the various roles in the global supply chain logistics life cycle

-Demonstrate an understanding of the logistics environment

-Operate and use equipment

-Practice safety principles

-Practice quality control principles

-Employ work communication practices

-Practice teamwork and good workplace behavior to solve problems

-Use relevant computer systems and applications to increase productivity

Certified Logistics Technician

-Receive products

-Stock products

-Process product orders

-Prepare packages for shipment and ship products

-Maintain control of inventory

-Handle hazardous materials in a safe manner

-Evaluate transportation modes

-Perform dispatch, routing and tracking operations

-Understand U.S. measurements and metric system conversions

COC is looking for employers interested in hiring directly from this program to participate in a mini job fair for this specific cohort. Employers are not required to hire anyone but if someone fits the culture and interviews well the hope is that they are given consideration.

In addition, there are additional funding opportunities to subsidize the new employees’ wages for a certain period of time.

There will be a short 30 minute employer orientation on Tuesday, May 9th at 10 a.m. for interested employers to ask questions and learn more about the program.

Contact Justin Wallace, Director, Business Partnerships & Workforce Engagement (Justin.Wallace@canyons.edu) for more information, or click below to register for the orientation and learn more!

