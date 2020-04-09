COC Launches Laptop Learning Program

To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.

The college relied on financial aid data to ensure the equitable distribution of laptops, but the offer is now open to all students. All students should check their My Canyons email for the link to request a laptop.

“Transitioning most of our courses to remote delivery was no easy feat, which is why we are doing everything possible to assist our students with this sudden change,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “No student should have to worry about how they will be able to complete coursework because they don’t have access to a computer.”

The laptops were distributed in a contactless manner—students were given directions to drive to the very top level of the college’s new parking structure where an administrator checked their identification and deposited a laptop in the car’s trunk or in the backseat.

Currently, the college has 600 remaining laptops available for students that are being distributed on a first come, first serve basis through an online application process.

The last day of laptop distribution will be on Saturday, April 11.

The purchase of 500 new laptops was made possible thanks to a $50,000 contribution made by the college’s Foundation.

“In these uncertain times, the College of the Canyons Foundation wanted to do everything it could to help reduce student anxiety, by providing the technology necessary to keep them on track in their continued education efforts,” said Brian Koegle, COC Foundation board chair. “The Foundation is proud to partner with the college in achieving the strategic goals of student engagement, success and completion.”