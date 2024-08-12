COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024

College of the Canyons will launch its Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) certificate program in the fall 2024 semester, which begins on Aug. 19.

Clinical laboratory scientists work in clinical laboratories, analyzing patient samples using moderate to high complexity testing as requested by the patient’s health care providers.

Approved by the California Department of Public Health/Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS), the 24.5-unit program will prepare students for employment in clinical laboratories, industry, and biotechnology.

“There is an increasing demand for clinical laboratory scientists in both hospitals and reference labs, particularly labs that analyze human patient samples,” said Dr. Hencelyn Chu, CLS program director and chair of the medical laboratory technologies program at the college. “This program will help meet the demand for highly skilled technicians who provide critical services to physicians and other healthcare personnel in diagnosis and maintenance of health.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, clinical laboratory technician jobs are projected to grow five percent from 2022 to 2032, which is faster than the average for all occupations.

To provide students with essential hands-on skills, the program’s curriculum will integrate classroom lectures and clinical training at an affiliate CDPH/LFS approved clinical training site.

After successfully completing the program, students will earn a Certificate of Achievement in Clinical Laboratory Science and may sit for a CDPH/LFS approved CLS certification/board exam.

The program’s first cohort, which consists of 12 students, is expected to graduate in fall 2025.

For more information about the CLS program at COC, please click here.