COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3D Face Shields

From left to right: Mike Bastine (Deputy Sector Navigator, Advanced Manufacturing Director for Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies), Christopher Walker (MakerSpace Technician), Harriet Happel (Academic Director, Career & Technical Education, Career & Technical Education), Renee Leon (Donor Relations Officer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation) and Marlee Lauffer (President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation; Vice President, Marketing and Communications).
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
“Our MakerSpace is a place for innovation and ingenuity,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “It was a privilege for the college to harness the creativity, focus and energy to support our local hospital, which is a strong partner of College of the Canyons and has been the employer of choice for so many of our nursing graduates.”
After 10 days of running the center’s six 3-D printers around-the-clock, MakerSpace assembled 150 face shields, which were delivered to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Tuesday, April 28.
“We are very grateful to College of the Canyons for these face shields,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and vice president of marketing and communications for the hospital. “In today’s environment, it’s impossible to have too much PPE. Our entire staff, and especially our frontline healthcare workers, deeply appreciate COC’s resourcefulness and generosity.”
During the three-and-a-half hours it took MakerSpace instructional laboratory technician Christopher Walker to make a face shield, his mind inevitably turned to members of his own family who work in the medical field.
“If we can help prevent one transmission of COVID-19 or make just one health care worker or emergency responder feel just a little bit safer doing their job, we have achieved what we had hoped to do—to help others,” said Walker.
Materials for the face shields were funded through regional sources, including the college’s Center for Applied Technologies.
Marlee Lauffer and Christopher Walker.
“It is an honor and privilege to utilize the MakerSpace to assist our first responders during this unprecedented crisis,” said Jeffrey Forrest, vice president of economic and workforce development at the college. “We will continue to use our resources to help the community in any way we can.”
MakerSpace will continue producing face shields for healthcare professionals throughout Southern California on an ongoing basis. Up next are 200 face shields for COC nursing students.
The MakerSpace mission is to enable community members to design, prototype and create manufactured works that wouldn’t be possible to create with the resources available to individuals working alone.
Both of the college’s MakerSpace facilities have been designed as collaborative learning areas that give users free access to tools, materials, technological resources, skills training and a variety of entrepreneurial opportunities.
MakerSpace Valencia opened in May 2016, followed by the opening of the Canyon Country campus location five months later.
To make 3-D material donations toward the MakerSpace’s face shield project, contact Mike Bastine at 661-362-3739.
For more information about the college’s MakerSpace, visit the center’s webpage.
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is mulling ways to make up for lost time and may reopen schools as early as July, even as the nation marks a grim milestone with 1 million known coronavirus cases.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is mulling ways to make up for lost time and may reopen schools as early as July, even as the nation marks a grim milestone with 1 million known coronavirus cases.
According to news stories published across the State of California, hundreds of thousands of students are without any device that is required for Distance Learning as a result of novel coronavirus campus closures.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Tuesday net income of $816 thousand, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $701 thousand, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 16.47%.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.