COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

VALLEY GLEN — College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 80-69 road result at L.A. Valley College during Wednesday night’s Western State Conference (WSC), South Division opener.

Canyons (7-8, 0-1) was led by Jonah El-Farrah’s 16 points and game-high 18 rebounds. COC added 15 more points from Jacob Gonzalez, the Cougars’ current student-athlete of the week.

COC employed its full rotation in the game with a combined 23 points coming from its reserves. Mason Savery returned to action after a three-game absence to finish with eight points and five rebounds off the bench. Raz Orbach started the game and ended with nine points and five rebounds.

The Cougars shot better than 46 percent for the game but struggled from long range, going 4-of-13 from three-point land. El Harrah’s rebounding total helped Canyons win that battle by a 40-36 edge, however COC committed 16 turnovers and shot just 50 percent from the foul line.

LAVC (5-7, 1-0) received a game-high 25 points from Kory Blunt and had Yah Humphrey add 22 points in a strong supporting effort. The Monarchs moved the ball well throughout the game and were credited with 19 assists in the game.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...