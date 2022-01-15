header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
| Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

Story by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men’s Basketball team.

Canyons, which was playing with a seven-man rotation, built a 40-30 lead in the opening half but couldn’t keep pace down the stretch as the Vaqueros exploded for 51 points in the second half.

Andrew Henderson led COC with 19 points and Quincy Arms was next with 15. Dylan Griffin added 11 points off the bench.

Jimmy Galgano topped the Cougars with 12 rebounds, while Henderson and Zion Caston both finished with eight boards.

Caden Arnold posted game-highs with seven assists, four steals and three blocks for the Cougars, to go with eight points.

Glendale was paced by Joel Finney’s 26 points on a 10-of-17 shooting night. Vaquero starters Christian Finney and Julian Dixon ended with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Canyons (8-5, 0-1) has been forced to deal with a flurry of COVID-19 related cancellations and postponements in recent weeks. COC was unable to host its annual Cougar Holiday Classic Tournament at the end of December, then had to postpone its first two conference contests during the first week of January.

Wednesday’s game vs. Glendale (9-7, 1-1), originally scheduled for Jan. 15, was moved up on the schedule in order to accommodate future rescheduling dates.

Instead, Canyons will next host Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. in the Cougar Cage.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit https://cocathletics.com/sports.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener

COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men's Basketball team.
FULL STORY...

No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC

No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women's basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.
FULL STORY...

Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K

Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
FULL STORY...

Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals

Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
VALENCIA – Competing against some of the top swimmers in the nation, Paseo Aquatics placed 11th in the Men’s Division at the Speedo Winter Junior National West Swimming Championships, setting 15 team records and 12 personal-best times at the event held on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
FULL STORY...

Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo

Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men's Basketball team.
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women's basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.
No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closures on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closures on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called "Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host an art reception in celebration of the featured art exhibit, “Picking Up The Pieces” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in The MAIN’s lobby gallery.
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Winter is the best season to prepare your garden and trees for the spring. Now is time to practice proper pruning techniques to take your garden to the next level in 2022.
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Africana-Asian Collaboratory for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 45 additional deaths and 45,076 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 55,978 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced their newest Chief of Staff in a press release Wednesday. 
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: 'Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid', scheduled for Monday, March 7.
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 34,827 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 53,715 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for several county departments to work together to develop a robust plan to mitigate COVID-19 testing fraud in L.A. County.
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: