header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
| Monday, Mar 28, 2022

Story and photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.

COC’s five-man score of 363 solidified its sixth straight conference win and made way for a first-place finish overall, edging out College of the Desert (365) by two strokes.

Noe Del Campo led the Cougars with his best round of the season ending the day two-under par at 70, tying for third overall and second in the WSC standings.

Ventura College’s Evan Colborn took medalist honors with a five-under score of 67, followed by John Kim of Desert, four-under at 68.

COC saw three Cougars place in the top 15. Paul Hautbourg tied for fourth place with a round of 71 and Magnus Hansen right behind in fifth, with a tied score of 72.

Leo Cheng found himself tied for seventh overall with a round of 74 and Jordan Allaire two strokes behind in ninth. Dom De Luca‘s score of 78 was dropped from the Cougars’ total.

At the midway point of the season, Canyons leads the WSC with a combined record of 42-0 through the first six conference events. Ventura College is second in the standings at 32-10 followed by Glendale (29-13), Santa Barbara (24-18) and Bakersfield (20-22) rounding out the top five.

Canyons has its next tee-time set for another WSC tourney at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28 at Santa Maria Country Club.

TEAM SCORES
1. Canyons (363) 2. Desert (365) 3. Cypress (367) 4. Saddleback (370) 5. Riverside City (371) 6. Mt. SAC (377) 7. Glendale (381) 8. Ventura (385) 9. Bakersfield (388) 10. Orange Coast (389) 11. Cuyamaca (390) 12. Citrus (396) 13. Mt. JAC (401) 14. Allan Hancock (404) 15. SBCC (414) 16. Antelope Valley (437) T17. El Camino (DNQ) T17. Victor Valley (DNQ)

WSC TEAM SCORES
1. Canyons (363) 2. Glendale (381) 3. Ventura (385) 4. Bakersfield (388) 5. Citrus (396) 6. Allan Hancock (404) 7. SBCC (414) 8. Antelope Valley (437) 

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Noe Del Campo (70, T-third); Paul Hautbourg (71, T-fourth); Magnus Hanson (72, T-fifth); Leo Cheng (74, T-seventh); Joran Alliare (76, T-ninth); Dom De Luca (78, T-11th)

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-15)

1. 67 – Evan Colborn (VC)

2. 68 – John Kim (Desert)

3. 70 – Noe Del Campo (COC); Ivan Sablan (Cypress); Ethan Thomas (Mt. SAC); Brian Bashaw (RCC)

7. 71 – Paul Hautbourg (COC); Nathaniel Frink (GCC); Devin Schaefer (Cypress); Trevor Ruiz (Mt. SAC); Patrick Jaksch (Saddleback)

12. 72 – Magnus Hansen (COC); Cortez Herrera (Citrus); Ryan Gay (SBCC); Nick Burns (VC) Chandler Barch (Desert); Jordan Medlock (RCC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on TwitterInstagramFacebook and YouTube
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview

COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino

Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
College of the Canyons traveled to El Camino College to take on Cypress College and El Camino for a doubleheader, in the second of three such meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Turn In Personal Bests at APU Franson Classic

Cougars Turn In Personal Bests at APU Franson Classic
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
College of the Canyons competed at the Azusa Pacific University Franson Classic track and field meet on March 19, gaining another chance to compete against student-athletes from four-year schools with several Cougars posting personal-best marks and times.
FULL STORY...

Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser

Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team's popcorn fundraiser.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College

Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
College of the Canyons competed at the second Western State Conference meet of the 2022 season on Saturday at Cuesta College.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Dancing is a good thing and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance as an important tool in successful aging and good health.
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is offering at look at the SCV's extensive inventory of soundstages, studios and movie ranches via a new virtual tour.
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
College of the Canyons traveled to El Camino College to take on Cypress College and El Camino for a doubleheader, in the second of three such meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 21 additional deaths and 889 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
AIDS Lifecycle presents "Don't Be a Drag" at The Canyon Santa Clarita April 10 at 11 a.m. The fundraising event is billed as Santa Clarita's first fully produced Drag Show.
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has selected Donna Hill to be his new District Director. Hill was most recently a Field Representative in Wilk’s Lancaster District Office.
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
The Guide Dogs for the Blind Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Are you inspired to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain greater independence?
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
Sam Dixon Health Center Receives $303,870 Grant
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. received a $303,870 grant from the Department of Healthcare Services to increase access to Behavioral Health services, particularly for the low-income and uninsured.
Sam Dixon Health Center Receives $303,870 Grant
Cougars Turn In Personal Bests at APU Franson Classic
College of the Canyons competed at the Azusa Pacific University Franson Classic track and field meet on March 19, gaining another chance to compete against student-athletes from four-year schools with several Cougars posting personal-best marks and times.
Cougars Turn In Personal Bests at APU Franson Classic
April 30: YMCA Healthy Kids Day Free Day of Play for L.A.
Healthy Kids Day, a free Day of Play for L.A., is open to the entire community on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 30: YMCA Healthy Kids Day Free Day of Play for L.A.
CalArts Named One of Top Ten Costume Design Schools in U.S.
California Institute of the Arts has been named one of the “Top 10 Costume Design Schools in the U.S.” by the The Hollywood Reporter.
CalArts Named One of Top Ten Costume Design Schools in U.S.
April 9: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste, E-waste Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place in the south parking lot at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.
April 9: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste, E-waste Collection Event
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the Rain Barrel Purchase Program.
Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that Carol Zou has been selected for a two-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence program.
Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements
The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022.
City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements
COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center
College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an Advanced Technology Center, a state-of-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.
COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center
Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said California car owners could receive tax rebates of $400 as early as July as part of an $11 billion proposal to address surging gas prices.
Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: