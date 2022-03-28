COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview

Story and photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.

COC’s five-man score of 363 solidified its sixth straight conference win and made way for a first-place finish overall, edging out College of the Desert (365) by two strokes.

Noe Del Campo led the Cougars with his best round of the season ending the day two-under par at 70, tying for third overall and second in the WSC standings.

Ventura College’s Evan Colborn took medalist honors with a five-under score of 67, followed by John Kim of Desert, four-under at 68.

COC saw three Cougars place in the top 15. Paul Hautbourg tied for fourth place with a round of 71 and Magnus Hansen right behind in fifth, with a tied score of 72.

Leo Cheng found himself tied for seventh overall with a round of 74 and Jordan Allaire two strokes behind in ninth. Dom De Luca‘s score of 78 was dropped from the Cougars’ total.

At the midway point of the season, Canyons leads the WSC with a combined record of 42-0 through the first six conference events. Ventura College is second in the standings at 32-10 followed by Glendale (29-13), Santa Barbara (24-18) and Bakersfield (20-22) rounding out the top five.

Canyons has its next tee-time set for another WSC tourney at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28 at Santa Maria Country Club.

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (363) 2. Desert (365) 3. Cypress (367) 4. Saddleback (370) 5. Riverside City (371) 6. Mt. SAC (377) 7. Glendale (381) 8. Ventura (385) 9. Bakersfield (388) 10. Orange Coast (389) 11. Cuyamaca (390) 12. Citrus (396) 13. Mt. JAC (401) 14. Allan Hancock (404) 15. SBCC (414) 16. Antelope Valley (437) T17. El Camino (DNQ) T17. Victor Valley (DNQ)

WSC TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (363) 2. Glendale (381) 3. Ventura (385) 4. Bakersfield (388) 5. Citrus (396) 6. Allan Hancock (404) 7. SBCC (414) 8. Antelope Valley (437)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Noe Del Campo (70, T-third); Paul Hautbourg (71, T-fourth); Magnus Hanson (72, T-fifth); Leo Cheng (74, T-seventh); Joran Alliare (76, T-ninth); Dom De Luca (78, T-11th)

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP-15)

1. 67 – Evan Colborn (VC)

2. 68 – John Kim (Desert)

3. 70 – Noe Del Campo (COC); Ivan Sablan (Cypress); Ethan Thomas (Mt. SAC); Brian Bashaw (RCC)

7. 71 – Paul Hautbourg (COC); Nathaniel Frink (GCC); Devin Schaefer (Cypress); Trevor Ruiz (Mt. SAC); Patrick Jaksch (Saddleback)

12. 72 – Magnus Hansen (COC); Cortez Herrera (Citrus); Ryan Gay (SBCC); Nick Burns (VC) Chandler Barch (Desert); Jordan Medlock (RCC)

