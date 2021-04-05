COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule

More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.

The 8-week short-term classes have start dates throughout April, and some 5-week courses will begin in May.

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as administration of justice, anthropology, architecture, astronomy, automotive technology, business, computer applications & web technologies, communication, counseling, culinary arts, dance, early childhood education, economics, English, geography, geology, nursing, photography, psychology, sociology, Spanish, and welding.

Many short-term classes being offered will appeal to high school students, as they satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) — which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost — will be offering short-term classes throughout April and May.

Community members can choose from PPL classes such as the Business of Acting, Instructional Aide Training, Essential Reading and Writing Skills, and English as a Second Language (ESL). As well, PPL offers classes that focus on awareness, identification, and prevention of Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC).

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, short-term classes will be held in three different formats:

* OnlineLive – These classes will be held via Zoom on the days and times listed on the class schedule. Students will not be able to register for two classes at the same time.

* Online – These classes will not meet live. They give students the flexibility to complete instruction at their convenience.

* InPerson – These classes require in-person instruction. Strict health protocols will be followed for safety. Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

Students who choose to enroll in a short-term class at the college will also have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” prior to the upcoming summer session registration period, which begins April 26.

For more information about short-term classes, visit the class schedule.

