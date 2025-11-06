COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion

College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.

The college is one of three California community colleges that supported the highest percentage of Black students to complete a transfer-level math course within one year of their initial enrollment during the academic year 2023-24.

“We are proud to once again be recognized by The Campaign for College Opportunity for our continued commitment to advancing equity for our students,” said College of the Canyons Acting Superintendent/President Dr. Jasmine Ruys. “Our progress in helping more Black students complete transfer-level math has made a real impact, narrowing racial equity gaps in achievement. We remain dedicated to breaking down barriers and ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

The college was recognized among 40 California community colleges and California State Universities for paving pathways to college and economic opportunity for thousands of California students by strengthening the transfer process during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 23.

Campuses were selected for their efforts in implementing the equitable placement policies AB 705 and AB 1705, which maximizes student success in transfer-level courses at California Community colleges, and Associate Degree for Transfer implementation, which has simplified transfer between community colleges and CSUs.

“This recognition truly reflects the collaborative work of our faculty and staff,” said Anzhela Grigoryan, chair of the college’s mathematics department.

After the passage of AB 705, COC adopted a default placement policy that allows all students to enroll directly into transfer-level math courses. COC uses multiple measures for placement, including high-school GPA and coursework, rather than standardized tests.

As a result, the mathematics department offers embedded support “X” courses (e.g., Math 104X), which pair additional instruction and support with the transfer-level courses.

“This shift effectively eliminated most developmental math placements, where 90 percent of our Black students were historically placed,” said Ambika Silva, a mathematics instructor at the college.

To make these changes possible, multiple meetings were held collaboratively with math faculty to determine the correct placement levels for students with different academic histories.

“The placement levels guide counselors and advisors, helping them understand where each student fits in the math sequence and how best to recommend a path toward their major or academic goals,” said Michael Monsour, an enrollment services analyst at the college.

The Campaign for College Opportunity is a non-profit bipartisan organization that works toward increasing the number of California students attending two and four-year colleges and who complete their college education.

