COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant

College of the Canyons has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Golden Globe Foundation—making it the only community college selected nationwide for the foundation’s 2025-26 awards.

The funding will support the college’s Canyons Media Work Education Experience, a hands-on program that allows students to create professional-quality films and television series while earning non-tuition credit.

Launched in 2024 by COC’s Media Entertainment Arts department, the CMWE’s first project is “The Valley,” a seven-episode original series that follows the struggles of a homeless college student as he navigates adulthood.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous support from the Golden Globe Foundation,” said Bavand Karim, COC film instructor and writer-director of “The Valley.” “This program opens doors for underrepresented students to gain real industry experience, something rarely offered at the community college level.”

CMWE students serve as key crew members—working in production management, audio, design, camera, and lighting—while collaborating directly with Screen Actors Guild professionals.

The grant will help fund salaries, production expenses, and on-set necessities such as meals and equipment rentals.

Filming for “The Valley” began in early 2025 and will wrap in May, with post-production expected by August.

The series will premiere on SCVTV later this year.

Founded in 2023, the Golden Globe Foundation has awarded more than $55 million in grants to support underrepresented communities in the arts, education, journalism, and film preservation, continuing the philanthropic mission of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

