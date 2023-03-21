COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women’s swim) and Alexander Moores (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18. Hamilton and Moores are the 11th set of honorees for 2023.

Alyssa Hamilton / Women’s Swim

Hamilton turned in a fantastic performance at the Western State Conference (WSC) meet hosted by L.A. Valley College on March 18, primarily focusing on the freestyle events.

The freshman from hart High School was the top performer for Canyons. She swam to a second-place result in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.83. Later, Hamilton took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.45) and seventh in the 100-yard version of the event (57.79).

Hamilton rounded out the day by swimming anchor in the 400-yard freestyle relay, helping Canyons to a time of 4:19.13 to finish ninth in the field of 16.

Alexander Moores / Men’s Golf

Moores finished with a two-under par score of 70 to take medalist honors at the WSC event hosted by Antelope Valley College at A.V. Country Club on March 13.

Monday’s medalist round was the second for Moores this season as the freshman from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego also tied for the top spot at the WSC event held at River Ridge Golf Course on Feb. 13.

His score on Monday helped Canyons to win its fourth straight conference event. The Cougars continue to compete for a potential 12th straight WSC championship.

