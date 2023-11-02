COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women’s golf) and Andrew Montes (men’s soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28. Ortuno-Montalban and Montes are the ninth set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Elena Ortuno-Montalban / Women’s Golf

Ortuno-Montalban turned in her best performance of the season at the Western State Conference (WSC) tourney hosted by Allan Hancock College at Santa Maria Country Club on Oct. 23.

The freshman from Barcelona, Spain carded a round of 90 to finish 10th in the field of more than 30 golfers.

That effort helped Canyons win its fifth straight WSC event with a four-player score of 356, six shots ahead of runner-up Bakersfield College.

Andrew Montes / Men’s Soccer

Montes scored a pair of goals to help Canyons claw back into the game and earn a 2-2 draw vs. visiting Glendale College on Oct. 24.

Trailing 2-0 after the first nine minutes of play the Cougars continued to press forward, and it finally paid off when Montes came alive. The freshman out of West Ranch High School worked through several defenders to hammer the ball into the back of the net for his fist score in the 31st minute.

In the 58th minute, Montes found the back of the net once more, evening the score at 2-2. The goal was the third of the season for Montes, tied for third on the squad.

