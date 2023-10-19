COC Names Flora Peugnet, Joseph Marsh Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women’s golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14. Peugnet and Marsh are the seventh set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Flora Peugnet / Women’s Golf

Peugnet turned in a two-day score of 164 (81/83) to finish tied for ninth in the individual standings at the 3C2A State Preview tournament held Oct. 9-10 at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.

Those results also helped Canyons finish fourth in the team standings, and second among Southern California region teams.

Peugnet, who hails from Montigny-lès-Metz, France, has finished in the top-10 at every event this season to help keep the Lady Cougars atop the Western State Conference standings.

Joseph Marsh / Football

Marsh continues to play at a high level with his efforts helping the Cougars come away with a 31-21 win over No. 9 state ranked El Camino College.

The freshman defensive end from Oaks Christian High School recorded a team-high seven total tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in the game. Those takedowns combined for a loss of 24 yards for the Warriors.

On the season Marsh has tallied 22 total tackles to rank fifth on the team. He also leads the Cougars with four sacks and 11 tackles for loss to go with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...