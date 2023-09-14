COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women’s cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men’s soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9. Catu and Moynihan are the second set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Katelyn Catu / Women’s Cross Country

Catu has turned in the top time for COC’s women’s team in each of the first two races of the season, most recently at the Oxnard College Invitational on Sept. 8.

The freshman from Golden Valley High School crossed the finish line on the 5K-course with a time of 19:43.6 to take 10th in the field of 85 runners. Catu’s time helped Canyons finish sixth in the team standings and also represented an improvement of nearly a minute compared to her pace at the season-opening Moorpark College Invite the week prior, in which she finished eighth.

Catu and the Lady Cougars will be back on the course Friday, Sept. 15 at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Preview at El Dorado East Regional Park in Long Beach.

Chase Moynihan / Men’s Soccer

Moynihan was stellar in net for the Cougars during the team’s 3-1 home victory over College of the Sequoias on Sept. 5

The sophomore goalkeeper, who attended Canyon High School, was credited with seven saves in the match including a key stop on a penalty kick in the 36th minute. He allowed one goal in the second half but was credited with his second win of the season.

Moynihan (2-0) has tallied 11 saves with a 0.60 goals against average in helping Canyons to an early 4-2 record.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...