Today in
S.C.V. History
September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
COC Names Katelyn Nelson and Carlos Mendez Student-Athletes of the Week
| Friday, Sep 5, 2025

College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Nelson (women’s volleyball) and Carlos Mendez (men’s soccer) have been named the Jersey Mike’s COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Aug. 25-30. Nelson and Mendez are the first set of honorees for the 2025 fall semester.

Katelyn Nelson / Women’s Volleyball

Nelson has enjoyed a strong start to her collegiate career with the freshman middle blocker contributing in several areas for the Cougars.

The Saugus High School graduate recorded seven kills while hitting .333 for the match to help Canyons defeat visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 score on Aug. 27. Nelson’s night also included a pair of aces, two digs and two block assists, finishing the night with 10 points.

Later in the week Nelson got hot to the tune of 15 kills and a .542 hitting clip during the Cougars’ 3-1 road loss at No. 20 Cerritos College on Aug. 29. Nelson also added four block assists in the match and was marked for 17 points.

Carlos Mendez / Men’s Soccer

Mendez played a key role in the Cougars first two matches of the season, working to establish a spirited offensive effort.

In the Cougars’ season opener vs. Moorpark College on Aug. 26, it was Mendez capitalizing on a Raiders turnover, intercepting the ball and sending a quick touch to Andrew Sorto who scored COC’s first goal of the season. That 1-0 advantage proved enough to give Canyons its first season-opening win since the 2018 season.

Two days later the freshman put Canyons on the board with a penalty kick goal in the 15th minute vs. San Diego Miramar College, a match that eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mendez, who attended Palmdale Aerospace Academy, currently leads the Cougars with three points.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
Jayson Dumenigo, Action Factory Win Oscar, Emmy Awards for Stunt Fire Gel
Stunt professional Jayson Dumenigo, a Santa Clarita resident and business owner, and his company Action Factory LLC, will be honored with an Emmy Award for Engineering, Science & Technology for his groundbreaking work in fire stunt gel development.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
Sept. 17: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance has announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Centre in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 9: City Council to Review Update on Old Town Newhall Shuttle
Thursday, Sep 4, 2025
Sept. 9: City Council to Review Update on Old Town Newhall Shuttle
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at City Hall, to receive an update on the Shuttle Service Pilot Program that operated in Old Town Newhall in July and August 2025.
FULL STORY...
