COC Names Katelyn Nelson and Carlos Mendez Student-Athletes of the Week

College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Nelson (women’s volleyball) and Carlos Mendez (men’s soccer) have been named the Jersey Mike’s COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Aug. 25-30. Nelson and Mendez are the first set of honorees for the 2025 fall semester.

Katelyn Nelson / Women’s Volleyball

Nelson has enjoyed a strong start to her collegiate career with the freshman middle blocker contributing in several areas for the Cougars.

The Saugus High School graduate recorded seven kills while hitting .333 for the match to help Canyons defeat visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 score on Aug. 27. Nelson’s night also included a pair of aces, two digs and two block assists, finishing the night with 10 points.

Later in the week Nelson got hot to the tune of 15 kills and a .542 hitting clip during the Cougars’ 3-1 road loss at No. 20 Cerritos College on Aug. 29. Nelson also added four block assists in the match and was marked for 17 points.

Carlos Mendez / Men’s Soccer

Mendez played a key role in the Cougars first two matches of the season, working to establish a spirited offensive effort.

In the Cougars’ season opener vs. Moorpark College on Aug. 26, it was Mendez capitalizing on a Raiders turnover, intercepting the ball and sending a quick touch to Andrew Sorto who scored COC’s first goal of the season. That 1-0 advantage proved enough to give Canyons its first season-opening win since the 2018 season.

Two days later the freshman put Canyons on the board with a penalty kick goal in the 15th minute vs. San Diego Miramar College, a match that eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mendez, who attended Palmdale Aerospace Academy, currently leads the Cougars with three points.

