COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week

College of the Canyons student-athletes Kira Hooper (women’s volleyball) and Malik Brooks (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 6-11. Hooper and Brooks are the 11th set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Kira Hooper / Women’s Volleyball

Hooper turned in her best performance of the season during the Lady Cougars’ 3-0 (25-21, 25-7, 25-14) win over West L.A. College during ‘Sophomore Night’ in the Cougar Cage on Nov. 8.

The Saugus High School grad knocked down five kills with a .333 hitting percentage and ranked second on the squad with eight digs.

Hooper also added a blocked shot and recorded three service aces on the night, ending the match with nine points.

Malik Brooks / Football

Brooks was instrumental in the Cougars’ 21-19 victory over No. 9 Ventura College at Cougar Stadium on Nov. 11.

The sophomore running back from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas led the Cougars with five catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, including a long gain of 54 yards. His 31-yard scoring reception in the first quarter tied the game at 7-7.

Brooks also ranked second on the team with 76 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per tote with a long run of 12 yards. Those numbers helped COC close out the regular season in winning fashion, while ensuring the Cougars play in a postseason bowl game.

