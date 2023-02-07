COC Names Melgar, Camacho Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Allyson Melgar (softball) and Ryan Camacho (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 30 to Feb. 4. Melgar and Camacho are the fifth set of honorees for 2023.

Allyson Melgar / Softball

Melgar had the type of day most players can only dream of, flexing her muscle at the plate and in the circle to help Canyons sweep a road doubleheader at Riverside City College on Friday.

The 2022 All-American finished the opener a perfect 3-for-3 with two home runs, a sac-fly, three runs and eight RBIs to lead Canyons over RCC by an 18-2 final score. She started the Cougars scoring barrage with a three-run shot in the first then ended the day with a two-run bomb in the fifth.

In game two it was Melgar pitching the full eight innings to help the Lady Cougars complete the sweep with a tight 1-0 victory. She scattered three hits, issues a walk and struck out one to keep the Tigers off the board for the duration.

Ryan Camacho / Baseball

Camacho enjoyed a hot week at the plate helping the Cougars finish with back-to-back wins on consecutive days vs. Cosumnes River and Allan Hancock College, finishing the week a combined 5-of-13 with a grand slam, double, two runs, seven RBI and a stolen base while starting all three games in left field.

The West Ranch High School graduate had his biggest moment in the sixth inning of Saturday’s road affair at Allan Hancock. With the bases loaded and Cougars trailing 2-0, Camacho promptly belted a clutch home run to put Canyons back on top and eventually hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

The day before it was Camacho coming through with a two-run double to give COC an early 2-0 over Cosumnes River before going on to win that game 8-3.

Camacho has hit safely in every game this season helping the Cougars to a 3-2 record through the first two weeks.

