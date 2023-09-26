header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
| Monday, Sep 25, 2023
AOTW_-_Sept._11-16

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women’s golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16. Shimoji and Volk are the third set of honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Motoko Shimoji / Women’s Golf

Shimoji has started her season in spectacular fashion with a pair of strong showings through the first two weeks of the young season.

The sophomore carded a two-over-par round of 74 at Santa Barbara Golf Course in the Western State Conference (WSC) tourney hosted by Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 11. That score was tops for Canyons and placed her runner-up in the field of 36. COC also finished first in the team results, eight strokes ahead of second-place Moorpark College

Shimoji previously finished first to earn medalist honors in the WSC opener played at San Dimas Golf Course on Aug. 28.

Jackson Volk / Football

Volk was all over the field for the Cougars in the team’s 17-7 defensive-minded victory over No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.

The sophomore defensive lineman, out of Thousand Oaks High School, ended the game with a combined eight tackles, including two sacks and pair of tackles for loss.

The win moved Canyons to 1-2 on the season ahead of this week’s road contest at Santa Barbara City College Sept. 23.

Volk currently ranks fourth on the squad with 14 total tackles, including nine solo takedowns, to go with two sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
