COC Names Presley Williams, Matthew Swanson Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Presley Williams (women’s soccer) and Matthew Swanson (men’s soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

Williams and Swanson are the fifth set of honorees for the fall 2022 semester.

Presley Williams / Women’s Soccer

Williams scored the game-winning goal for Canyons in a 3-2 conference road win vs. L.A. Valley College on Sept. 27. The match was the Cougars’ Western State State Conference (WSC), South Division opener and snapped a three-game winless streak for COC.

The Saugus High School grad claimed her second goal of the season in the 80th minute vs. LAVC, helping her side move ahead in a game that had been knotted since late in the first half. The defender, who has logged starts in all nine matches, also played a key role in the Cougars’ 11-0 shutout victory vs. Glendale College on Sept. 30. That victory served as the third shuout of the season for Canyons.

Matthew Swanson / Men’s Soccer

The goalkeeper was key in the Cougars’ 1-1 road result vs. host Allan Hancock College on Sept. 27.

With the match tied 1-1 heading into the second half, Swanson was inserted into net for Canyons. The freshman out of West Ranch High School responded with four saves across his 45 minutes of play to blank the Bulldogs in the second half and help Canyons get the important non-conference draw.

On the season, Swanson has recorded 27 saves with a .818 save percentage and 1.49 goals against average.

