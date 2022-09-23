COC Names Shimoji, Littleberry Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women’s golf) and Joshua Littleberry (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 12-17.

Shimoji and Littleberry are the third set of honorees for the fall 2022 semester.

Motoko Shimoji / Women’s Golf

Shimoji began her 2022 campaign with a first-place individual finish at the Western State Conference (WSC) season opener at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Sept. 12, with the freshman helping Canyons to a victory in the team standings.

The Cougars carded a four-player team score of 325 to finish 19 strokes ahead of runner-up Santa Barbara City College (344). Shimoji was the event medalist with her five-over-par round of 77 which topped the field of 35 players representing seven schools.

The tournament served as the first of nine scheduled WSC events this season, with Canyons set to compete for the program’s 11th conference title.

Joshua Littleberry / Football

Littleberry led all wide receivers with seven receptions for 108 yards in the Cougars’ week three loss to visiting Fullerton College.

The sophomore wide out from Mansfield, Texas averaged 15.4 yards per reception with a long gain of 31 yards. Those numbers helped Canyons accumulate more than 400 yards of total offense.

Through the first three games of the season Littleberry ranks second on the team in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (118).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...