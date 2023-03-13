COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11. Silva and De Luca are the 10th set of honorees for 2023.

Alyssa Silva / Softball

Silva went a combined 5-for-7 with a walk, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs, a stolen base and sacrifice in the Cougars’ two conference games vs. Antelope Valley and L.A. Mission College.

The sophomore second baseman out of Verdugo Hills High School has now recorded hits in six of the last eight games after being inserted into the starting lineup on Feb. 14. She also has five multi-hit games during that span.

On the season Silva ranks second on the squad with a .414 batting average in 29 at-bats. She’s also third on the team with a .517 slugging percentage while getting on base at a .469 clip.

Dom De Luca / Men’s Golf

De Luca carded a two-under-par round of 70 at Santa Maria Country Club on March 6, to tie with two others for tournament medalist honors and lead Canyons to its third straight Western State Conference (WSC) victory.

The sophomore from Toronto, Canada has finished no worse than second at a WSC event this season. De Luca also took home medalist honors at the conference event played at River Ridge Golf Course on Feb. 13.

With six WSC events remaining, the Cougars will continue looking to De Luca, who was also a member of the program’s 2022 conference and state championship team, for a potential repeat run.

